City Mayor orders probe as…Detained juvenile allegedly forced to perform sex act on City Constable

…similar allegation surfaced against him last year

City Mayor Patricia Chase-Green has ordered an investigation into allegations that a male juvenile was forced to perform a sex act on a City Constabulary rank who had picked him up for wandering.

The incident allegedly occurred on August 22, last, in the Enquiries Office of the City Constabulary. An eyewitness reportedly provided a statement on August 24.

However, it appears that the matter is only now being investigated, reportedly after Kaieteur News highlighted the case in its satirical ‘Dem Boys Seh’ column last Sunday.

In the meantime, the accused Lance Corporal, who was investigated for a similar allegation about a year ago, remains on the job.

According to Mayor Chase-Green, she was informed about the allegation about two weeks ago, and immediately ordered the Chief Constable to investigate and submit a report to her.

But she said that two weeks passed without her receiving a report. However, after last Sunday’s ‘Dem Boy Seh’ column, Chase-Green said she again ordered the Chief Constable to submit a report.

She said that she received the report on Monday afternoon. The matter was also discussed at Monday’s City Hall Statutory Meeting, and is now in the hands of the Legal Affairs Committee.

According to Mayor Chase-Green, she hopes that the matter will be dealt with before the end of the week.

Asked if she was concerned that the accused is still on the job, Chase-Green said that she could not comment on this while the matter is being investigated.

The sordid events of August 22, last, allegedly occurred after the juvenile was picked up for wandering. He was taken to the City Constabulary’s Enquiries Office and placed on a bench.

At around 03.00 hrs, some ranks who were in another room reportedly heard unusual sounds in the Enquiries Office. One individual reportedly peered over a wall and saw the juvenile performing a sex act on a Lance Corporal, whom he identified.

Afterwards, the Lance Corporal allegedly went to the washroom area where he reportedly disposed of the used condom.

A report was subsequently made on August 24, last, to the administration of the City Constabulary.

The City Mayor confirmed that the same Lance Corporal was previously accused of a similar sexual allegation with a juvenile. She said that this was investigated by the police, but stated that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) indicated that there was insufficient evidence to lay charges.

Kaieteur News understands that a financial settlement was reached between the alleged victim and the accused. Some sources have suggested that the accused rank is being shielded by some senior individuals at City Hall.