Latest update September 12th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

UN expert has plans to tackle corruption, drugs

Sep 12, 2017 News 0

Anti-corruption help: AG Basil Williams (c), with the UN advisor, David Robinson (2nd l). Also in photo from left is SOCU’s head, Sydney James; Joann Bond, Senior Parliamentary Counsel and Matthew Langevine.

The United Nations is helping Guyana to fight corruption with a draft plan already completed.
Yesterday, David Robinson, Anti-Corruption Adviser for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), paid a courtesy call on the Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams at his Carmichael Street office.
According to the AG office, Robinson’s visit comes at a time when he is preparing to spearhead the GUY24 project.
The project aims to support the prevention, investigation and prosecution of corruption in Guyana.
At the meeting, Robinson disclosed that he has drafted an anti-corruption work plan which sets out activities to strengthen Guyana’s anti-corruption regime.
This plan is to be reviewed by the Government.
Additionally, to execute the work plan he will be collaborating with all anti-corruption agencies and stakeholders including the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), States Assets Recovery Agency (SARA) and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).
“Williams in response to the plans outlined by Mr Robinson, indicated that the Government welcomes his presence and expertise in Guyana and is willing to work with the UNODC as anti-corruption is high on the Government’s agenda,” the AG office said.
According to the AG, the Government is currently working to strengthen the Special Organised Crime Unit by building capacity and training persons within that unit.
The Attorney General’s Chambers/Ministry of Legal Affairs has also embarked on an Anti-Corruption Sensitization Seminar which aims to educate the public on legislation and bills aimed to tackle corruption in Guyana.
Also in attendance at the meeting were Sydney James, Head of SOCU; Matthew Langevine, Director of the FIU; and Joann Bond, Senior Parliamentary Counsel.

More in this category

Sports

Petra/Corona Invitational Football… Police tame Tigers, GFC trounce Rangers to book date in Sunday’s final

Petra/Corona Invitational Football… Police tame Tigers, GFC...

Sep 12, 2017

Following a bizarre clash where four of their players were sent packing from the match, the unstoppable reign of Western Tigers was locked up by the Police FC team which needled them to advance to...
Read More
CWI confirms management team axing

CWI confirms management team axing

Sep 12, 2017

GCB/CGI 3-day franchise League… Shepherd, Looknauth bowl West Demerara to big win over East Bank

GCB/CGI 3-day franchise League… Shepherd,...

Sep 12, 2017

EBCA/Sterling Products T20… Providence, Herstelling A triumph

EBCA/Sterling Products T20… Providence,...

Sep 12, 2017

GSCL Inc. inaugural Prime Minister’s T20 Softball Cup bowls off on Oct. 27

GSCL Inc. inaugural Prime Minister’s T20...

Sep 12, 2017

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League –West Demerara… Pouderoyen and Eagles remain unbeaten at the top

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Sep 12, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • EVERYBODY’S SLEEPING

    One of the things that I have always dreaded is attending the after-lunch sessions of a conference or seminar. I struggle... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]