UN expert has plans to tackle corruption, drugs

Latest update September 12th, 2017 12:59 AM
The United Nations is helping Guyana to fight corruption with a draft plan already completed.
Yesterday, David Robinson, Anti-Corruption Adviser for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), paid a courtesy call on the Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams at his Carmichael Street office.
According to the AG office, Robinson’s visit comes at a time when he is preparing to spearhead the GUY24 project.
The project aims to support the prevention, investigation and prosecution of corruption in Guyana.
At the meeting, Robinson disclosed that he has drafted an anti-corruption work plan which sets out activities to strengthen Guyana’s anti-corruption regime.
This plan is to be reviewed by the Government.
Additionally, to execute the work plan he will be collaborating with all anti-corruption agencies and stakeholders including the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), States Assets Recovery Agency (SARA) and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).
“Williams in response to the plans outlined by Mr Robinson, indicated that the Government welcomes his presence and expertise in Guyana and is willing to work with the UNODC as anti-corruption is high on the Government’s agenda,” the AG office said.
According to the AG, the Government is currently working to strengthen the Special Organised Crime Unit by building capacity and training persons within that unit.
The Attorney General’s Chambers/Ministry of Legal Affairs has also embarked on an Anti-Corruption Sensitization Seminar which aims to educate the public on legislation and bills aimed to tackle corruption in Guyana.
Also in attendance at the meeting were Sydney James, Head of SOCU; Matthew Langevine, Director of the FIU; and Joann Bond, Senior Parliamentary Counsel.
