TnT now finding out nuff kak pass wid oil

Crookishness deh all over de place, rampant. Everybody know bucket does go ah well one day ee battam must lef.

De politicians, de staff and de workers do so much skullduggery that is a wonder de factory still stand up suh people can call it Skeldon.

Jagdeo bring in a South African engineer to fix de factory wha de Chinese build. De man found out and report to dem that dem cooking de books and throwing away de cane juice by de thousands of gallons just to mek a payday.

De Pee Pee Pee didn’t do nutten and de new coalition tunning a blind eye and deaf ears.

De Trinidad govt keep reading de Waterfalls paper on de expose wid ExxonMobil. Dem see how kak pass.

Dem start a probe into dem oil industry and found out billions of dollars end up in people pocket without de govt knowing.

De Trinidad oil company was paying fuh oil that it didn’t get. Nobody know as yet how long this was going on. Wha dem boys certain is that people gun go to jail.

Is only Soulja Bai ain’t sending nobody to jail.

People thief wholesale. Irfaat keep de books wid lead pencil and proppa erase numbers.

Brassington that crook do de same thing and jump pun a plane and disappear. But yesterday dem boys hear Fly Jamaica invent a machine to keep scamps and terrorists off de plane.

Is a simple and brilliant idea!

De machine is an armored booth you step into that will not X-ray you, but will blow up any explosive device you may have on your person.

De same thing gun happen when scamps taking out excessive cash and raw gold.

Fly Jamaica boss seh it will also eliminate the costs to de govt holding long and expensive trials.

You’re in the airport terminal and you hear an explosion. Shortly thereafter, an announcement:

“Attention to all standby passengers. Another seat just free up. In de case of Brassington, three seat free up.

Talk half and check pun all dem other scamps, including Lolo Feel.