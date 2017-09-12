Tain pensioner killed; driver flees

A pensioner was struck down and killed on Sunday night by a yet-to-be identified driver along the Tain Public Road, Corentyne, East Berbice.

The dead man, Andre Buchan, called Nalvan, 68, of Lot 51 Tain Settlement, Corentyne, Berbice lost his life while walking along the public road.

Brother of the deceased pensioner, Michael Latchaya, told Kaieteur News that sometime around 19:00 hrs during an unscheduled power outage, his brother left his home to purchase something to eat. He was on his way to a friend’s house when the accident took place.

“He had just bought food and was taking the food to one of his friends when he was hit.”

According to Latchaya, he was told that a car travelling at a fast rate swerved to the side of the road where his brother was walking struck him, and drove off without rendering assistance. Persons living in the area rushed to the man’s assistance, he was lying face down and bleeding from his head with the food he had just bought lying beside him on the road.

“When we go there we see him in a pool of blood. We don’t know who or where the car is that hit him,” Latchaya said.

Buchan was described as a loving and caring person by his brother. He was also a father of one and a former employee of the Guyana Sugar Corporation.

No one has been arrested.