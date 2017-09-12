Ragnauth shoots low to take STP Trophy

Balgobin Ragnauth took top honors in the inaugural STP Investments Golf Tournament which was contested on Saturday last at Lusignan Golf Club, shooting a gross 90 off a 25 handicap for a net 65.

With the rough recently mown it was a day for the high handicappers who had little to fear from any errant shots. Greens were also receptive having been recently sanded.

Second place went to Mark Lashley with a 91 (24) 67 and third to Deno Bissessar 96 (28) 68.

Best Gross went to Avinash Persaud with a 77 while Nearest to the Pin winner was Dinanauth Mohanlall.

The event was well attended with 25 participants and STP’s Managing Director Sanjay Persaud said he was happy to have sponsored the event and is aiming to make it an annual event.

