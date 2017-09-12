Petra/Corona Invitational Football… Police tame Tigers, GFC trounce Rangers to book date in Sunday’s final

Following a bizarre clash where four of their players were sent packing from the match, the unstoppable reign of Western Tigers was locked up by the Police FC team which needled them to advance to the final of the Petra/Corona Invitational Football tournament set for this Sunday at the GFC ground.

The other semi final that was contested on Sunday last at the same venue saw the home team GFC marching into their first final in more than a decade when they halted the fairy tale run of Northern Rangers with a 3-0 trouncing.

What makes the respective wins for Police and GFC even sweeter was the fact that their opponents were previously unbeaten.

The feature clash between favourites Western Tigers and Police was a very aggressive encounter which saw four players being sent off. Police, after losing to the Tigers 3-0 in round-robin action, learned from their mistakes and pulled off a gritty 1-0 victory against the tournament favourites.

Dwain Jacobs scored for the Lawmen on the stroke of half but before his strike, a scuffle between his teammate Quincy Holder and Tigers’ Barrel Tyrell in the 31st minute resulted in both players being sent off.

Referee Gladwyn Johnson had no choice but to eject both players after punches were exchanged.

The Tigers chances of pulling off a come from behind win became gloomier when Linden Pickett received a straight red for a rash challenge in the 51st minute; they were now reduced to 9 players.

Not known to give in easily, the boys from West employed a counter-attacking style of play in their desperate bid to claw their way back but former Alpha United player, Philbert Moffatt controlled the game well for Police in his holding midfield position. Moffatt provided great cover for his defence, while feeding the wide players constantly.

As nerves continued to pinch, Police had a second player sent off in the 72nd minute; Leron Charles received marching orders with a another straight red following a late challenge with his studs up.

Eventually, Jacobs’ solitary first half strike was enough to ensure Police’s ascension to the championship match on Sunday. Earlier in the night, Georgetown Football Club predictably ended Northern Rangers fairytale run with a commanding 3-0 victory.

Nigerian national, 20-year-old forward Benjamin Opara netted a brace in the 14th and 55th minute while teammate Dwayne Robeiro scored the third goal in the 64th minute to formalise the result.

In his Nigerian accent, the selfless and inform Opara praised his good performance on the sweat of his teammates: “I am not the only person that played, my teammates did help. I am because they are, and they are because I am, we are composed, we are focused and we are going to win this Corona Invitational Football tournament.”

Coach of GFC, former national player, Floyd Cadogan, stated the main reason for his team’s success was the fact that, “Collectively the players were able to play to instructions given and it worked out for us.” Western Tigers and Northern Rangers will now seek to end on a high when they clash in Sunday’s third place match from 19:00hrs which would be followed by the championship game between Police and GFC.

The winning finalist will walk away with 1M while the loser will pocket $400,000. The third place winner will receive $200,000 and the loser, $100,000. (Calvin Chapman)