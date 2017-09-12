One dies as Land Cruiser topples on Soesdyke/Linden Highway

Thirty-four-year- old Cindy Moore of 141 D’Andrade Street, Kitty lost her life hours after the vehicle in which she was travelling crashed on the Soesdyke/ Linden Highway in the vicinity of Loo Creek.

According to Commander E Division Supt. Anthony Vanderhyden, around !8:30 hrs on Sunday motor vehicle PTT 5964 driven by Carlton Ferrel, 59, of 141 D’Andrade Street, Kitty was proceeding north along the western side of the Highway when the rear right wheel blew out causing the vehicle to topple and ended up in the bushes.

The Commander noted that Moore who was in a critical condition, succumbed yesterday morning at the Linden Hospital Complex. The other passengers were treated for minor injuries and sent away.

They are Michael Benjamin, 6; Loretta Philadelphia, 58; Diquan Gibson, 14; Denzil Hyman, 25; and Pierre Browne, 15; all of the same address.

Investigations are continuing.