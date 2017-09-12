Miner shot along Ituni Access Road

Latest update September 12th, 2017 12:59 AM
Andrew Couchman, 25, of Coomacka Mines was on Sunday admitted to the Linden Hospital Complex in a stable condition after he had what is suspected to be bullet wounds in the lower back.
Commander E Division, Supt. Anthony Vanderhyden, said that Couchman, who claims to be a miner, said he was walking through the Ituni trail when he heard an explosion, then he felt a burning in the lower centre of his back.
Supt. Vanderhyden said Couchman told the police he was assisted by someone who was in the vicinity. That person transported him to the Linden Hospital Complex where he is in a stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit.
According to the Commander police are in Ituni investigating while the patient awaits surgery.
Sep 12, 2017Following a bizarre clash where four of their players were sent packing from the match, the unstoppable reign of Western Tigers was locked up by the Police FC team which needled them to advance to...
Sep 12, 2017
Sep 12, 2017
Sep 12, 2017
Sep 12, 2017
Sep 12, 2017
We should never underestimate the familiarity with political issues by the ordinary man and woman in the street. Countless... more
One of the things that I have always dreaded is attending the after-lunch sessions of a conference or seminar. I struggle... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Geoffrey Boycott is a BBC cricket commentator. He was an England cricketer for 24 years. Over Sir Ronald... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]