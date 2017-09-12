Miner shot along Ituni Access Road

Andrew Couchman, 25, of Coomacka Mines was on Sunday admitted to the Linden Hospital Complex in a stable condition after he had what is suspected to be bullet wounds in the lower back.

Commander E Division, Supt. Anthony Vanderhyden, said that Couchman, who claims to be a miner, said he was walking through the Ituni trail when he heard an explosion, then he felt a burning in the lower centre of his back.

Supt. Vanderhyden said Couchman told the police he was assisted by someone who was in the vicinity. That person transported him to the Linden Hospital Complex where he is in a stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit.

According to the Commander police are in Ituni investigating while the patient awaits surgery.