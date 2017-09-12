Miner shot after Venezuelans storm NWD camp

A 19-year-old miner was shot and his colleagues were attacked Sunday night when six armed bandits, suspected to be Venezuelans, stormed their camp at Five Star, North West District (NWD).

The wounded man has been identified as Troy Joseph. He was shot to his left hip Sunday afternoon.

According to information received, the Spanish-speaking bandits went into the camp and immediately opened fire, while demanding that all the workers lay on the ground. The intruders then carted off the production.

In July last, a group of Spanish-speaking gunmen raided several camps in the NWD. No one has been held.