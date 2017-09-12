Mibicuri neighbourhood cop dies in car accident

Latest update September 12th, 2017 12:59 AM
A neighbourhood police rank attached to the Black Bush Polder police station was on Friday fatally struck down along Black Bush Public Road, a stone’s throw away from his home.
Dead is Latchman Sukhu called “Cecil” and “Uncle Blacks”, 65, of 186 Mibicuri North, Black Bush Polder.
His grieving wife, Janet Sukhu, 65, told Kaieteur News that her husband had left home at approximately 8:30 am yesterday to go to work when she heard a loud impact.
The woman, who is physically-challenged, heard screams emanating from the neighbour’s yard, located two houses away.
“I helped him pack his bag and I went to the back to lock the back door so before I came to the front he had already left, he had already ride off but I didn’t know, is when I hear the neighbour scream, I didn’t even know was him.”
She stated that upon inquiring from the neighbour what the commotion was about, she was then told that her husband was struck down by the car.
“I thought like the car just hit his bicycle or something but when she (neighbour) start scream I ask her what happen and then she seh uncle Sukhu gone,” the devastated pensioner relayed.
Neighbours stated that after Sukhu was hit, his body was flung several feet into the air and landed a distance away.
The distressed wife also stressed on the role her husband played in the home and with his absence, it will be difficult.
“I am unable to do anything, he cooks, washes and did everything in the home for me”.
She had fallen ill three years ago, the illness which resulted in her using crutches for support when walking, saw her husband taking up a major role in the home.
He was a father of three and grandfather of seven.
Sukhu was expected to celebrate his 44th wedding anniversary with his wife on Sunday.
Meanwhile, according to a police press release, motor car HB 8230 driven by a 35-year-old male, of Belvedere, Corentyne, Berbice, was proceeding south along the eastern carriageway, allegedly at a fast rate, when it collided with the cyclist who allegedly rode out from a western street.
As a result of the impact, the cyclist was rushed to the nearby Mibicuri Public Hospital in an unconscious state and was pronounced dead on arrival. The cyclist reportedly sustained a broken leg and head injuries.
A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver and no alcohol was detected on his breath. He is in custody assisting with the investigation.
