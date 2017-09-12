GSCL Inc. inaugural Prime Minister’s T20 Softball Cup bowls off on Oct. 27

The inaugural Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc. (GSCLI) Prime Minister’s T20 Cup was officially launched on Sunday at the Everest Cricket Club.

The tournament has gained the backing of Prime Minister and First Vice President Moses Nagamootoo who along with Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan attended the ceremony.

The tournament which is being held in collaboration with the National Sports Commission and the Ministry of Education, Department of Culture, Youth and Sport is set to commence on October 27 and conclude two days later in Georgetown.

Cricket fans will witness a new dispensation of softball cricket with a number of teams both locally and overseas expected to battle for supremacy in the Open and Masters categories. GSCL Inc. announced that the tournament will bear resemblance to that of professional T20 leagues with cheer leaders providing added entertainment for the final.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Prime Minister Nagamootoo told the gathering that he is delighted and felt honoured to be associated with the tournament, since softball is one of the sports that in growing rapidly.

The Prime Minister noted that the tournament should be projected to build that emotion of playing together and competing on the basis of talent and pledged his ministry’s support of $300,000.

Nagamootoo stated that while much can be done in the area of sports locally; there had been too many commotions in the past, which led to talented people shifting their attention.

He urged all participants to use the tournament to promote their country.

President of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc.

Ian John explained that the initiative to run-off a tournament of this magnitude was long overdue. He stated that since the conclusion of the GT&T 10/10 tournament, the GSCL Inc felt that it is in the best interest of the sport to stage such a tournament.

Toronto Cup Masters Softball cricket tournament 2017 winners SVC Mafia and New York Hustlers, along with New York President’s X1 and Try State Masters are among the overseas teams that have confirmed their participation.

Teams registering for the Over-45 category must submit photo identification, preferably valid passports for every member of their 15-man squad.

The winning open team will take home a trophy and $600,000 and the runner up a trophy and $500,000.

No entrance fee is required and the GSCL Inc is urging the teams to be well uniformed since the tournament will be played with white balls.

Registration forms can be uplifted from Regal Stationery and Computer Centre, 13, Seaforth Street, Campbellville, Georgetown.

Also present at the ceremony were representatives of three major sponsors of Banks DIH Limited, Hero Moto Corp Ltd (Guyana Representative), and Regal Stationery and Computer Centre.