GPF sees increase in robbery with violence by 41 percent

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has seen a 41 percent increase in robbery with violence at the end of August as compared to the same period last year.
Yesterday, the force in a release said that it recorded an 11 percent decrease in serious crimes at the end of last month, relative to the same period last year.
There was an 18 percent decrease in Murder; a 16 percent decrease in robbery under arms where firearms were used; a five percent decrease in robbery under arms where instruments other than firearms were used, 20 percent increase in robbery with aggravation and a 27 percent increase in larceny from the person.
The force has also recorded a six percent decrease in rape; an eight percent decrease in burglary and a 19 percent decrease in break and enters.
There were 39 disorderly, 15 domestic; 12 robbery murders; execution four and unknown eight.
Eighty-nine illegal firearms have been seized thus far for 2017 compared to 53 for the corresponding period last year.
In the area of traffic, there was a 24 percent decrease in fatal accidents at the end of August last, as compared to the same period last year.

