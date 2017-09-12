GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League –West Demerara… Pouderoyen and Eagles remain unbeaten at the top

Pouderoyen and Eagles FC of Stewartville continue to battle neck and neck as the intensity in the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra Association League continues with the two clubs the only two unbeaten so far being separated on goal difference at the top.

In the latest round of matches on Sunday last at the Den Amstel Community Center ground, West Coast Demerara, Pouderoyen was dismissive of Jetty Gunners whom the hammered 6-0 while Den Amstel got the better of Wales United 5-3 in the two matches played.

Eagles and Crane rovers took full points via the walk over route from Golden Warriors and Uitvlugt Warriors which failed to show up at the Den Amstel ground.

Pouderoyen’s huge win was centered around Keanu Lawrence’ five for with the other goal coming off the boot of Mark Baker in the 47th minute, Jetty Gunners never not being able to contain the firepower of the lads from Pouderoyen. Lawrence banged in goals in the 15th, 24th, 28th, 30th and 58th minute.

Den Amstel went 2-0 up against Wales on account of goals from Malcolm Miggins in the 5th minute and Keswin Fraser in the 16th, the two netting a hat-trick and double respectively for the home team which recorded their third with win five matches.

The advantage went to three goals clear when Fraser netted his second in the 35th minute but Wales pulled one back in the 42nd minute to reduce the deficit thanks to Trevon Callender’s first of two goals. But the two goal advantage was restored one minute later when Miggins got his second, the first half ending, 4-1 in Den Amstel’s favour.

Wales came out in the second half revitalised as they pressed forward with intent. This renewed vogor brought them back to back goals in the 50th and 65th minute through efforts from Shaquan Richard Callender to come within one goal of Den Amstel.

The home team did not panic but instead banged in another goal off the boot of Miggins in the 67th minute. Thereafter the home team closed shop with the match ending 5-3 in their favour.

Two matches have been carded for Sunday at the same venue. Den Amstel will entertain Crane Rovers from 09:00hrs before Eagles tackle Uitvlugt at 11:00hrs.