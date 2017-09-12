GCB/CGI 3-day franchise League… Shepherd, Looknauth bowl West Demerara to big win over East Bank

At Tuschen on the East Bank of Essequibo, East Bank, needing 323 to make West Demerara bat again resumed yesterday on 74-4 and were dismissed for 149-9 innings closed at 11:44 to give the lads from the West side victory by an innings and 182 runs after sharing the points with East Coast in the washed opening round.

Vishaul Singh, who reached the boundary four times, took his overnight 21 to 36. Ershad Ali was the only other batsman to offer a fight with a cameo 32 (6×4) from 25 balls while Deonarine Seegobin who injured a thumb while fielding and was unable to bat.

Tucber Park’s fast bowing all-rounder Romario Shepherd, who removed both openers cheaply on Sunday, followed up his pugnacious 28-ball 55 with 3-50 while off-spinner Richie Looknauth had 3-32 to add to his 5-46 in East Bank’s first innings. Akshaya Persaud took 2-12.

Scores: East Bank (171 & 141-9), West Demerara (494-7 dec).

East Bank resumed in bright sunshine yesterday and quickly lost overnight batsman Sherfane Rutherford who batted for 17 minutes and 11 balls before he was sent packing by Shepherd for a duck at 79-5 before Ali who dominated a 39-run sixth wicket partnership with Singh, was caught off Looknauth at 120-6.

And when Test left-hander Singh was removed by Persaud 15 runs later, the fat lady was clearing her throat to sing which she did when Darshan Persaud (6) fell to Persaud and Corwin Austin (5) was taken by Shepherd; Looknauth finishing off the contest with two sessions and 14 minutes to spare.

The third round is scheduled to commence on Friday with East Bank and Essequibo facing-off at Everest, West Demerara playing West Berbice at Tuschen, East Coast oppose Georgetown at Lusignan and Lower Corentyne coming up against Upper Corentyne at Albion.