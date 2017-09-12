Latest update September 12th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

EBCA/Sterling Products T20… Providence, Herstelling A triumph

Sep 12, 2017 Sports 0

Providence and Herstelling A registered victories when the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association / Sterling Products Ltd T20 tournament continued on Sunday at YMCA.
Providence defeated North Soesdyke by 42 runs.
Providence batted first and posted 195-8.
Terrence De Cunha struck eight fours and two sixes in a top score of 59 while Rakish Segoram made 35 not out, Gordon Ross made 25, Brentnol Ross 20 and Balram Hussain 19.
Trevor Benn and Leroy Primo claimed two wickets each.
North Soesdyke were restricted to 153 all out off 17 overs, Shameer Fazal slammed two fours and four sixes in scoring 42, Primo made 23, Rakesh Gangaram 21 and Benn 17.
Quincy Grimmond and Lester Davidson picked up two wickets each.
Herstelling A got past Nandy Park by three wickets. Nandy Park took first strike and could only manage 160 all out in 20 overs.
Michael Sultan clobbered five fours and two sixes his 45 while John Champagne got 21, Omeshwar Hurril 19 and Navin Dhanraj 17. Medium pacer David Alert bowled tidily to finish with 4-11 off four overs.
Herstelling A coasted to 163-7 off 19 overs.
Anthony Antonio top scored with 32 not out, Alert 27, Ricky Sergeant 22, Naresh Pooran 17 not out and Quazim Yusuf 12.
Eon Rodrigues captured 3-18 and Darson La Rose 2-24.

More in this category

Sports

Petra/Corona Invitational Football… Police tame Tigers, GFC trounce Rangers to book date in Sunday’s final

Petra/Corona Invitational Football… Police tame Tigers, GFC...

Sep 12, 2017

Following a bizarre clash where four of their players were sent packing from the match, the unstoppable reign of Western Tigers was locked up by the Police FC team which needled them to advance to...
Read More
CWI confirms management team axing

CWI confirms management team axing

Sep 12, 2017

GCB/CGI 3-day franchise League… Shepherd, Looknauth bowl West Demerara to big win over East Bank

GCB/CGI 3-day franchise League… Shepherd,...

Sep 12, 2017

EBCA/Sterling Products T20… Providence, Herstelling A triumph

EBCA/Sterling Products T20… Providence,...

Sep 12, 2017

GSCL Inc. inaugural Prime Minister’s T20 Softball Cup bowls off on Oct. 27

GSCL Inc. inaugural Prime Minister’s T20...

Sep 12, 2017

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League –West Demerara… Pouderoyen and Eagles remain unbeaten at the top

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Sep 12, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • EVERYBODY’S SLEEPING

    One of the things that I have always dreaded is attending the after-lunch sessions of a conference or seminar. I struggle... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]