EBCA/Sterling Products T20… Providence, Herstelling A triumph

Latest update September 12th, 2017 12:59 AM
Providence and Herstelling A registered victories when the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association / Sterling Products Ltd T20 tournament continued on Sunday at YMCA.
Providence defeated North Soesdyke by 42 runs.
Providence batted first and posted 195-8.
Terrence De Cunha struck eight fours and two sixes in a top score of 59 while Rakish Segoram made 35 not out, Gordon Ross made 25, Brentnol Ross 20 and Balram Hussain 19.
Trevor Benn and Leroy Primo claimed two wickets each.
North Soesdyke were restricted to 153 all out off 17 overs, Shameer Fazal slammed two fours and four sixes in scoring 42, Primo made 23, Rakesh Gangaram 21 and Benn 17.
Quincy Grimmond and Lester Davidson picked up two wickets each.
Herstelling A got past Nandy Park by three wickets. Nandy Park took first strike and could only manage 160 all out in 20 overs.
Michael Sultan clobbered five fours and two sixes his 45 while John Champagne got 21, Omeshwar Hurril 19 and Navin Dhanraj 17. Medium pacer David Alert bowled tidily to finish with 4-11 off four overs.
Herstelling A coasted to 163-7 off 19 overs.
Anthony Antonio top scored with 32 not out, Alert 27, Ricky Sergeant 22, Naresh Pooran 17 not out and Quazim Yusuf 12.
Eon Rodrigues captured 3-18 and Darson La Rose 2-24.
