Latest update September 12th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

CWI confirms management team axing

Sep 12, 2017 Sports 0

Guyanese Ariane Mangar is Physiotherapist

St John’s, Antigua, CMC – Cricket West Indies has belatedly confirmed the sacking of the West Indies Women’s management team which oversaw the Caribbean side’s wretched campaign at the recent Women’s World Cup in England.
In a release yesterday, CWI said it would be “setting up a new management support structure for the team” ahead of Sri Lanka Women’s tour of the Caribbean starting October 4. Recent media reports said head coach Vasbert Drakes, along with Ezra Moseley and Stuart Williams and operations manager Ann Browne-John had all been removed from their positions.
Experienced Hendy Springer has been named as head coach and former West Indies head coach, Gus Logie, as his assistant, in an interim management team.
”The process will start with the search for a new head coach and an interim management team will be in place for the short term,” the release stated. It added: “CWI wishes to thank the previous management team for their time and contribution.”
Physiotherapist Oba Gulston has been replaced by Ariane Mangar while fitness coordinator Hector Martinez-Charles has been replaced by Shayne Cooper. Gary Belle will take over from Trent Sargeant as data analyst.
West Indies Women arrived at the June 24 to July 23 showpiece as one of the favourites but lost all their warm-up matches and then their first four in the preliminary round, to suffer an elimination.
Their only two wins came against Sri Lanka and Pakistan – the two weakest teams in the tournament – as they finished sixth of the eight teams with five defeats, to end on four points.
In one match – against South Africa – the Windies Women were dismissed for 48, the lowest total at a Women’s World Cup in 24 years.
An 18-member squad will be selected shortly for a camp, set to run from September from which the side to face Sri Lanka will be chosen.

More in this category

Sports

Petra/Corona Invitational Football… Police tame Tigers, GFC trounce Rangers to book date in Sunday’s final

Petra/Corona Invitational Football… Police tame Tigers, GFC...

Sep 12, 2017

Following a bizarre clash where four of their players were sent packing from the match, the unstoppable reign of Western Tigers was locked up by the Police FC team which needled them to advance to...
Read More
CWI confirms management team axing

CWI confirms management team axing

Sep 12, 2017

GCB/CGI 3-day franchise League… Shepherd, Looknauth bowl West Demerara to big win over East Bank

GCB/CGI 3-day franchise League… Shepherd,...

Sep 12, 2017

EBCA/Sterling Products T20… Providence, Herstelling A triumph

EBCA/Sterling Products T20… Providence,...

Sep 12, 2017

GSCL Inc. inaugural Prime Minister’s T20 Softball Cup bowls off on Oct. 27

GSCL Inc. inaugural Prime Minister’s T20...

Sep 12, 2017

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League –West Demerara… Pouderoyen and Eagles remain unbeaten at the top

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Sep 12, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • EVERYBODY’S SLEEPING

    One of the things that I have always dreaded is attending the after-lunch sessions of a conference or seminar. I struggle... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]