Confused mother seeks public assistance for ailing child

The ailing three year old lies anxiously in need of help

A mother of five is currently seeking financial assistance for her three-year-old baby girl, who was diagnosed with brain tumor and pneumonia.
Samantha Kandasammy, 33, of Tucville Squatting Area, visits her baby at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) every day. She was told that the child’s health is deteriorating.
The mother explained that her daughter, Anisha Singh, was diagnosed some time in July with pneumonia.
The child was eventually transferred to GPHC, where the doctors informed her that the child has a brain tumor.
The three-year-old was reportedly taken to the hospital after the mother would have observed a consistent drowsiness.
The baby girl was kept in the hospital for seven days and was reportedly treated with several medications.
According to Kandasammy, a Magnetic Resonance Imagery (MRI) test was done at St Joseph Mercy Hospital. It revealed that the child had ‘something in her brain’. Doctors have warned that since the tumor is in the middle of Singh’s brain, it cannot be touched. This is so because it can result in the child losing her life at such a tender age.
The mother reported that her child’s condition worsened due to the many treatments that were administered, with Dexamethasone being on top of the list. The medication caused the child’s entire body to swell. Her belly became distended.
The mother also complained that a nurse at GPHC kept feeding her baby later than the specified time.
While doctors at GPHC are confident that the child has a brain tumor, Kandasammy is certain that her baby has merely a cold which can be treated to save her life.
Anisha Singh is the youngest of her parents’ four other children, with the eldest being 14. The baby girl’s father, Michael Singh, who is the sole bread winner, has since sought assistance to treat his daughter’s condition.
Singh’s first day of Nursery School was ruined due to her condition. Her mother fears that the child might not be able to attend school due to her illness.
Willing donors are free to contact the baby’s mother on 629-5971 or father on 629-6017.

