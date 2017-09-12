Latest update September 12th, 2017 12:59 AM

Alness mom appeals for help after fire destroys home

Sep 12, 2017

Savitri Shivgobin (left) and her daughter Martha Shivgobin in tears as they told their story.

An Alness woman and mother of seven is contemplating her next move after the place she once called her home went up in flames early Friday morning.
Savitri Shivgobin, 49, of Lot 68, Reef Section Alness Village, still in shock after the fire, said that she was fast asleep with her 10-yr-old when she felt a “heat”. “Me binna sleep and me feel the heat and me and me little boy wake up., I didn’t know where to run out but we eventually run and ketch the door and come out”, the woman said. She opined that the fire may have begun at the back of the house but is unsure what caused it, since her home is without electricity and she had no lamps or candles lit at the time.
However, on Wednesday, Shivgobin disclosed that she had an argument with her husband and he threatened to kill her and left for work. “He seh he go kill me but me na tek he serious and he pack he bag and go out to sea”. It was also revealed by reliable sources that her husband had attempted to set the house alight on three previous occasions but was unsuccessful.
Meanwhile, according to Shivgobin her home contained a furniture set, dining table, bed, mattresses, clothing inclusive of school attire and supplies for her two children ages 10 and 12, who live with her. All went up in flames. Nothing was salvaged from the inferno. She is currently staying with her daughter, Martha Shivgobin, at Fyrish until she can get back on her feet.
The woman is pleading with persons to assist in any way they can. “We need help with clothes, help fuh build back something, anything, anything we go accept.”
An estimated $750,000 went up in flames. There was $150,000 in cash. The woman lived with two of her youngest children and her husband in the two-bedroom, wooden, one-storey house.
Persons desirous of assisting the family can make contact with Martha on 653-2003.

