Soulja Bai playing wid kak

Soulja Bai refusing to release de oil contract and he got to tek de blame because if he tell Trotty to release de man can’t refuse.

Dem pointing to a clause in a law wha Hoyte pass but de clause seh once de other side agree de contract can be released. Dem boys want to know if anybody ask ExxonMobil.

In Tanzania it was only after the oil contract was leaked to the Tanzanian parliament that MPs realized that they were dealing with a scamp of the highest order.

Dem found out that only ExxonMobil was getting to take home de hog of de profits. De company was shafting de govt and hiding de books.

Guyana don’t have to face what Tanzania went through. All dem got to do is release de contract. Dem boys seh fuh one party tek home de hog of de money kak got to pass.

Some of de things Exxon do in Tanzania and all dem other country was to overprice de equipment, transportation, labour cost, transfer cost among others.

It is simple. Dem boys seh if you neighbor gat a 10 acre rice land. You and he strike deal that you will buy the tractor and the combine.

You will buy the fertilizer and pay for all the workman to farm de land. De agreement is when we take out the all expense then we gun buss the profit half and half.

Now when you dun cut the paddy and the man tek out his expenses de neighbor find that he ain’t gat nuttin to get.

De pardner show de neighbour he had to take out fuh tractor, de combine and he pay the staff. What de neighbour don’t know is that he double the tractor and combine price and pay the workers who is his people, triple them salary.

How on earth you gun get anything??

If you neighbour charge yuh double the price fuh everything den who benefiting????

That is why dem boys want see de Exxon contract. Dem got to see de books.

Talk half and just think about what Guyana will end up with not knowing one ass about oil and gas.