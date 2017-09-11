Guinness Cage/ Three Peat Promotions Indoor Championship…Leopold Street installed as favourites after crushing Mocha; Sizzling semi-finals predicted tomorrow night

Who can stop the resurgent Leopold Street is the ‘million dollar’ question being asked by most pundits after witnessing them produce another crushing display, this time against the previously unbeaten Mocha who they defeated 4-1 to set up a semi final date with Future Stars tomorrow evening, at the National Gymnasium.

Playing in the second game of the quarter-finals on the exciting inaugural Guinness Cage/ Three Peat Promotions Indoor Championship on Saturday night, Leopold Street led by their in-form Captain Okanie Fraser and the skilful Omallo Williams, who both netted a brace they outmuscled a strong Mocha team with consummate ease to leave the bookmakers with no choice, but to install them as firm favourites to lift the title.

However, the most impressive performance of the night must go to Ol Skool Ballers who continue to show no fear for any opponent as was demonstrated in their hard fought 2-0 triumph over another previously undefeated team in Albouystown ‘A’ who many felt were on the cusp of producing their best results in many years.

Joel McGarrell and the diminutive and prolific Roy Cassou had other ideas as they set up victory with solitary strikes to book a date with the experienced Back Circle squad that has moved into contention almost unnoticed.

Back Circle made it to the last four after coming from behind twice, before winning a penalty shootout against a strong West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’ unit. In the other quarter-final matchup, Future Stars, one of the more electrifying teams in the championship scraped past North Ruimveldt in fortuitous circumstances following a Jermaine Beckles strike that ricochet off the backboard, before slamming onto the feet of defender Gerald Gritten and landing in the goal. Up until then it was a closely fought contest with the outcome hard to predict.

The fans had their monies worth and all four semi-finalists Captains are promising to lift their game even further to entertain the fans come tomorrow night. Over $800,000 in prize monies and trophies will be up for grabs with the winner set to receive $400,000 and the championship trophy, while second, third and fourth placed finishers will take home $200,000, $100,000 and $50,000 along with trophies respectively.

Apart from Banks DIH under its Guinness brand the other sponsors are: Star Party Rentals, Faye Joseph, Claude Geddes Recreational Sports Club, National Sports Commission, Windjammer International Hotel & Cuisine, Woodpecker Trophies & Sport, Y.K Investments & Pawn Shop, Henry Chase, Jai Signs, Trophy Stall of Bourda Market, John Fernandes Ltd, E-Networks Inc and the Bike Shop of Robb Street.

Meanwhile, the Organisers are extending thanks to the sponsors, fans and ranks of the Guyana Police Force for their support throughout the championship.

The night’s full results are seen below:

Game-1 – Albouystown-A-0 vs Ol Skool Ballers-2. Joel McGarrell-35th, Roy Cassou-36th.

Game-2 – Leopold Street-4 vs Mocha-1. Leopold Street Scorers, Okanie Fraser-4th and 17th, Omallo Williams-28th and 34th. Mocha Scorer, Amos Ramsay-6th.

Game-3 – Back Circle-2 vs Gold is Money-2. Back Circle won 2-1 on penalty kicks, Back Circle Scorer, Stephon McLean-14th and 17th. Gold is Money Scorers, Jamal Haynes-8th, Jamal Pedro-10th.

Game-4 – North Ruimveldt-0 vs Future Stars-1. Jermaine Beckles-14th.

Semi-finals matchups: Ol Skool Ballers vs Back Circle; Future Stars vs Leopold Street.