GABA/Banks DIH B’ball…Belgrave crafts Eagles latest win; Sonics lose again

Competition continued at the Burnham Hard Court on Carmichael and Middle Streets on Saturday night with two matches in the First and Under-23 divisions of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association/Powerade/Rainforest Water/Malta Supreme Leagues.

Guardian’s Nigel Bowen (11) drives into paint against Eagles in Under-23 action on Saturday night

Eagles soared to victory over Plaisance Guardians 78-68 in the Under-23 encounter with their Captain, Travis Belgrave coming up big with a game high 30-point effort in the 10-point victory for the men in red.
Power Forward, Kwesi Thompson backed up with 17 points while Shemar Huntley showed his worth once again with 12 valuable points for the winners. Nigel Bowen top scored for Plaisance with 22 points.
At the beginning of the final quarter, Eagles led marginally with the score 51-49, and the game was wide open. Guardians had many chances of taking the lead but those opportunities weren’t grasped as they made 7 successive turnovers without a point being scored early in final quarter.
In the first division of the game, Pepsi Sonics lost to Nets 77-60. Sonics have been having a torrid time in the league and Saturday night was no different as Nets dominated them to win by 17-points.
A glimmer of hope was Trevor Smith’s top score of 19 points for Sonics but his team couldn’t overcome the overall team effort of Nets. Vanrick Fields (16), Hodyah Stewart (13) and Darrion Lewis (12) played well in the win for Nets over the under-performing Sonics.
There will be a two-week break after which matches will resume on Sunday September 24 at the same venue.

