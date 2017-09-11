Fitness Park and Diabetes Centre becomes reality in Diamond Housing Scheme

Reigning Miss World Guyana, Vena Mookram yesterday launched a Fitness Park and Diabetes Centre in Avenue ‘A’, Diamond Housing Scheme as part of her platform which focuses on physical fitness and nutrition.

The queen participated in a ‘Health Walk’ which left the Diamond Hospital at approximately 09:00hrs yesterday morning with two drummers and a team of supporters all dressed in blue. They marched the public road before heading to the Park, which was officially opened to the public.

The opening ceremony was attended by Minister of Social Cohesion and Culture Youth and Sport, George Norton, Manager of Namilco, Hafeez Khan, Grove/Diamond Neighbour Democratic Council (NDC) Chairman, Bharat Narine, NDC Councillor, Rajendra Paul, Vice President of ‘Young Leaders in Diabetes’, Salome Dos Santos, Vice Chairman of Grove Station Management Committee, Howard Runice, health officials and several others who joined in wishing Mookram best of luck for the upcoming Pageant in China on November 18.

NDC Chairman, Bharat Narine, said that the Fitness Park and Diabetes Centre is an enhancement to the community and encouraged residents to not only make full use of the Centre but to care it as well. Narine, who said he is committed to progress, stated that the facility will be utilized for only healthy activities and anything that opposes, such as ‘boom boom shows’ will not be tolerated on the ground.

An enthusiastic speaker who shared her story on living with diabetes told of how “it is not something that comes with age”.

Beauty queen Vena Mookram explained the reason for her platform and informed attendees of the various types of diabetes. According to her, outdoor activities are crucial for a child’s brain development, hence the park, which will facilitate physical activities among others.

The queen also mentioned how proud she is to represent her country on an International stage and reminded that the theme ‘Sweet Vigor’ is a representation of Guyanese culture.

She said, sweet represents the sugar and vigor is significant for life.

The 18 year old briefed about a new cook book which should soon be launched. The book will give diabetic Guyanese the opportunity to a better and planned diet.

Minister Norton during his address said the project is a true reflection of social cohesion and that the president would have been happy to attend such a forum. The Minister who is a health enthusiast encouraged persons who live with diabetes to “Use your diet as medicine, before you use your medicine as diet.”

He also urged participants to make use of locally produced vegetables and cautioned that everything is bad in excess.

Parents in attendance were also urged to have their children’s eyes tested since ophthalmologists can detect diabetes from the eyes. He added that getting the child a pair of glasses might not be the only solution.

At the end of the programme, persons were entitled to blood pressure tests, free samples, medication and information from sponsors, while some seized the opportunity to take pictures with queen.

One attendee highlighted to Kaieteur News the importance of such a project and added that the entire neighbourhood will be able to now have an opportunity at a better health, especially those living with diabetes.

The Fitness Park and Diabetes Centre is a collaborative effort between the Grove/Diamond NDC and Miss World Guyana. It was explained that the parties met sometime in July and came up with an agreement for the space to be occupied for this purpose while the queen, who hails from Diamond, reigns.