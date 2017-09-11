Eleven-year-old in need of kidney transplant, starts school

Eleven-year-old Kamhai Ramnarine was recently diagnosed with kidney failure and is in urgent need of a kidney transplant.

But he is not letting his condition stop him for attaining a secondary education.

Ramnarine recently wrote the Secondary School Entrance Examination (SSEE) and was awarded a place at the Ann Regina Multilateral School, and he will be attending classes from today.

In an interview with Kaieteur News he said “I am feeling better because of the medication I’m using. Some days I’m strong and full of energy and other days I am exhausted but I am still thankful.”

When asked how he will cope in school because of his condition the lad said that he intends to make new friends.

“I can’t really play much or be in the sun for too long, but I have learn to adapt and I have been doing great.”

Ramnarine’s mother, Yashoda Persaud, said that she is not too concerned about her son going to school because she has already told him what he should and should not do while at school.

“I am very optimistic that he is going to do well in school because he is smart and whatever goal he sets, he always tried his best to achieve it.”

Persaud says she has put measures in place so that her son will be safe in and around school.

Every morning a taxi will take him to and from school.

Mrs. Persaud has informed school officials of her son’s condition and she will be doing so again today.

Ramnarine was diagnosed with kidney failure at the Georgetown Public Corporation (GPHC) after he was transferred from the Suddie Hospital where he was admitted for fever and his haemoglobin (blood count) was 6.3, which is below normal.

According to the mother the doctors told her both her son’s kidneys are damaged and he needs to have a kidney transplant.

Persaud said that her son’s condition is deteriorating, since he has already begun to develop problems with his sight and hearing.

“When I heard that he has to get a kidney transplant I was ready to donate one of my kidneys to him. He is my only child but I cannot give him because I am not compatible because my blood type is O- and his is B+.”

She said that she is thankful for the support that she have been receiving from the Champion of Change Organization which is a non-governmental organization since they have been assisting her son in getting his spectacles and in any other ways possible.

She said that the non-governmental organization is in the process of raising funds to take Ramnarine to New York where he will undergo a kidney transplant.

The doctor that is expected to perform the kidney transplant will be coming to Guyana in October to determine the cost for the operation.