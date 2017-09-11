Eccles, Sandpipers CC record victories

Latest update September 11th, 2017 12:55 AM
Eccles and Sandpipers Cricket Cl;ub registered victories when the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association / Sterling Products Ltd. T20 tournament continued on Saturday at YMCA.
Eccles beat Farm by three runs in the super over. Farm batted first and scored 127 all out in 19.4 overs.
Pacer Bernard Bailey removed Yogindra Singh (00), Ricky Debidyal (00) and Khemraj Singh (01) to reduce Farm to 22-3, but Asif Ishack and Elvis Salik repaired the damage with a fourth wicket with a stand of 47 before Salik was dismissed for 15.
Ishack hit six fours and two sixes in a top score of 45 while Waqar Bacchus made 24. Bailey finished with three wickets while Vishal Jaigobin and Peter Persaud had two each. Ishack made early inroads when Eccles commenced their reply, removing C. Baird (03) and Kevin Plantz (00), but Bailey slammed three fours and five sixes in scoring a rapid 42, while Daniel Barker made 23 and Kerwin Jackson 20 as Eccles ended on 127-9.
Ishack, Oslyn Batson and Peter Persaud had two wickets each. Eccles managed 16 in their super over while Farm made 13-1. Sandpipers defeated Ruimveldt by 39 runs. Batting first, Sandpipers rattled up 202-9.
Dwayne Dillon made 38, Naresh Bhagwandin 37, Roopnarine Ramsundar 36, Nyrone Khan 25 and Kishan Persaud 18. Almando Doman snared 3-20, Eric Sukrah 2-20 and Jared Persaud 2-41.
Ruimveldt threatened somewhat but were restricted for 163-8. Danny Narayan scored 46 with five fours and two sixes while Mohanchan Persaud made 45 (5×4 4×6) and Seon Bovell 30. Ramsundar had 2-23.
