EBFA Ralph Green U-11 League…Defending champs Agricola starts on winning note; Grove and Diamond Utd. motors on

Defending champions, Agricola Red Triangle opened the defense of their East Bank Football Association (EBFA) / Ralph Green Under-11 title on a winning note yesterday with a solid 3-0 win over Mocha Champs at the Grove Playfield.

Also notching wins on the day were Grove High Tech which chalked up their second win in as many matches, a 6-0 thumping of Friendship to move to the top of Group B while Diamond United also sits at the top of Group A after they were gifted three points following the no show of Diamond Upsetters.

Agricola did not find the going easy against the Mocha boys and had to wait until the final five minutes of the 30-minutes encounter to get past the defence of the lads from Mocha. Jaden Paul was the player who broke the deadlock in the 24th minute and once that was achieved, Agricola fired in two more unanswered goals.

Terry Moore rocked the nets in the 27th minute with eth third and final goal coming on the stroke of full time off the boot of Jonathan Andries.

Home team Grove was once again in a ripping form led by their leading striker, Jamal Cordis who blasted a hat-trick to follow up his double against Mocha in their first match which they won, 5-0.

Cordis rocked the nets in the 2nd, 13th and 20th minute with one each from Dwayne Cliffe in the 6th minute, Kevon Pluck (18) and Jeremiah Henry in the 28th minute. Matches will continue on Saturday at the same venue.

Following is the latest points standings.

Group A

Teams P W L D GF GA GD Points

Diamond United 2 2 0 0 4 0 +4 6

Agricola Red Triangle 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3

Diamond Upsetters 1 0 1 0 0 2 -2 0

Herstelling 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Mocha Champs 2 0 2 0 0 5 -5 0

Group B

Grove Hi Tech 2 2 0 0 11 0 +11 6

Samatta Point K/Ville 1 0 1 0 0 5 -5 0

Friendship All Stars 1 0 1 0 0 6 0 0

Kuru Kururu Warriors 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Highway United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0