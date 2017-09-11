Latest update September 11th, 2017 12:55 AM

CANU finds 75lbs ganja in barrels, boxes

An early morning raid conducted on a house at the corner of Camp and Norton Streets, Georgetown by ranks of the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) unearthed 34.048 (75 pounds)of marijuana hidden in two boxes and two barrels.
In a release, CANU said that the raid was done at about 06:00hrs yesterday during which several bulk parcels of suspected marijuana was unearthed.
Several persons have been taken into custody as investigations continue.

The several parcels of bulk marijuana that was unearthed during the raid

Some of the marijuana was found in these two barrels

