CANU finds 75lbs ganja in barrels, boxes

Latest update September 11th, 2017 12:55 AM
An early morning raid conducted on a house at the corner of Camp and Norton Streets, Georgetown by ranks of the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) unearthed 34.048 (75 pounds)of marijuana hidden in two boxes and two barrels.
In a release, CANU said that the raid was done at about 06:00hrs yesterday during which several bulk parcels of suspected marijuana was unearthed.
Several persons have been taken into custody as investigations continue.
Sep 11, 2017By Sean Devers in Trinidad in association with Noble House Seafoods, Vnet Communications and Elegance Jewellery & Pawn Shop A partisan capacity crowd produced a sea of red at the Brain Lara...
Sep 11, 2017
Sep 11, 2017
Sep 11, 2017
Sep 11, 2017
Sep 11, 2017
There is something called “poetic justice” and because of the nature of the process, one has to apply the term correctly.... more
The happiest persons I know are never the wealthiest. My happiest friends are simply the ones that are more contented with... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Geoffrey Boycott is a BBC cricket commentator. He was an England cricketer for 24 years. Over Sir Ronald... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]