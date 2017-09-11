Blind dad moves closer to raising funds to save daughter’s sight

With pure determination and the kindness of several persons, Paul Cottom in over two weeks has managed to raise the money needed to send his daughter to Trinidad and Tobago for emergency surgery to save her sight.

Receiving an update from Cottom on Saturday about the progress made regarding raising funds for the operation, the father said that the government of Guyana has approved US$2000 that will go towards the cost of the operation. This translates to $400,000 using GUY$200 for US$1 as the exchange rate.

Previously, Cottom had said that he needs about $1.5M to cover medical and other expenses. He said that currently he needs about $200,000 more to meet his target. He said that the remaining $900,000 was given by kind-hearted persons that deposited money into the Republic Bank Account No. 244-4065.

Some persons also contacted him from overseas and sent their contributions. With joy in his voice, Cottom said that he is thankful for the support that he has been receiving thus far.

At the rate at which donations are flowing in, Cottom believes that later in the new week he should be able to send his daughter to Trinidad and Tobago to undergo surgery. The relationship between Cottom and his 16-year-old daughter Paula Cottom is special since the girl’s father is blind and he trying desperately to save her from a similar fate.

Mr. Cottom had lost his sight in his right eye 17 years ago and now has impaired vision in his left eye. This happened when he underwent a cataract surgery and a nerve was accidentally damaged.

From that time, the former hospital attendant has been living on public assistance which is $7,500 a month. He also collects public assistance for his daughter.

According to the child’s father, his daughter was not born with a problem in her eyes but it developed over time. He explained that due to a build-up of pressure in a vein behind the left eye, the vessel burst, causing retinal detachment.

The 16- year-old is a student of the St. Rose’s High School Unit for the Blind and also attends the Visually Impaired Resource Unit on Albert Street, Alberttown. She is a member of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation’s Ophthalmology clinic.

In a letter dated July 19, 2017 signed by Consultant Ophthalmologist, Dr. Shailendra Sugrim and Director of Medical and Professional Services at the GPHC, Paula was previously diagnosed with having ‘Right Eye – Absolute Eye with Complicated Cataract and Left Eye – Interior Retinal Detachment with macular involved and Developmental Cataract.”

The correspondence said that in April 2012, the 16-year -old had Left Vitreo-retinal surgery in Trinidad and her cataract was removed, leaving her without the lens of that eye.

She returned to the clinic in November 2012 for follow-up treatment and she was found to still have a persistent retinal detachment. Paula underwent further surgery then, and again in April 2013.

According to the document, since returning to Guyana the girl had also followed-up at GPHC’s clinic.

Based on information provided, vision in the child’s left eye remains 20/100, 20/100. However, her Intraocular pressure (IOP) which is the fluid pressure inside the eye kept climbing despite her being on maximum medical treatment.

Further, the document said that the IOP control to the left eye is not improving and can worsen the child’s vision. Dr. Sugrim recommended further vitreo-retinal evaluation for vitrectomy (the surgical operation of removing the vitreous humour from the eyeball) and implantation of glaucoma valve in the middle layer of the three layers that comprise the eye. He noted that these services are not available in Guyana and would have to be sought overseas.

Mr. Cottom had told Kaieteur News that if his daughter gets to undergo the surgery, it should fix the problem, “by the grace of God.”

Persons who wish to assist Paula Cottom to have her much needed eye surgery can contact her father on 692-5223, 617-8471 or 231-2361.