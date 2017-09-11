Biker killed, girlfriend critical after crashing into parked forklift

A 21-year -old motorcyclist was killed and his girlfriend seriously injured at around 03.00 hrs yesterday, after crashing headlong into a parked forklift on the West Coast Demerara Public Road.

Kevin Richard Singh, an electrician from Hague, West Coast Demerara, and his girlfriend, 38-year-old Verna Wells of Port Kaituma, North West District, were found in an unconscious state on the roadway shortly after the crash.

Singh was later pronounced dead at the Georgetown Public Hospital, while Verna Wells is hospitalised in a critical state.

Singh was said to be returning to his Hague residence from a late night ‘hang’ with a group of friends at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo.

Police investigations have since revealed that the couple was proceeding east along the northern carriageway of the road on motorcycle CH8732, when they crashed into a forklift, licence number 890337, which was parked on the edge of the road. They were hurled to the northern parapet.

Public spirited citizens transported the unconscious victims by lorry to the Leonora Cottage Hospital. They were then transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where Singh, formerly of Lot 73 Haley Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown, succumbed.

The dead man’s uncle, Neil Raj Singh told Kaieteur News that he arrived at the accident scene shortly after the crash. He said that his nephew had lived with him in Georgetown, but migrated to Venezuela for a few years.

He returned Guyana, and was living with his mother and four siblings at the time of his demise.

“Apparently, he was heading home to Hague after watching cricket at a bar in Tuschen. His girlfriend was with him and people who saw what happened told us it was like Kevin hit some pallets on the road side before colliding with the forklift.”

According to the uncle, there were no reflectors on the parked forklift. Singh is said to have been wearing a helmet at the time of the accident but his girlfriend was reportedly not wearing any safety gear.

The injured woman‘s neighbor said that Verna Wells left her place of work around 10:00 pm.

“We work at the same restaurant at Anna Catherina. I thought she was going home. It is till this morning I hear that she get in an accident.”

The woman said that Wells’ relatives from Port Kaituma, Region One, have contacted her.

“They called me and asked If I hear Verna get in accident I tell them no and afterwards I went to check Georgetown Hospital and I hear that she critical.”

The woman told Kaieteur News that her friend is the mother of eight and she had left the North West to seek work.

Recent statistics had revealed that over 15 motorcyclists were killed in road accidents. In light of the statistics, Traffic Chief, Dion Moore had warned motorcyclists of the danger of riding without helmets.

He made reference to the three recent deaths of motorcyclists at Goed Fortuin Public Road, West Bank Demerara (WBD), Better Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and Airy Hall, Mahaicony.

Cleon Perreira, of Middle Walk, Buxton, was proceeding east along the northern carriageway on the Better Hope Public Road when a 19-year-old suddenly turned into his lane, causing him to fall off his cycle and suffer fatal injuries.