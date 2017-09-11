Animal rights activist wants ban on importation of dogs unsuitable for Guyana’s climate

Animal Rights Activist Shanti Matthews is appealing to the authorities to ban the importation of dogs that are not suited for the tropical climatic conditions in Guyana, should be completely banned.

Recently, there has been an increase in the number of dogs that are imported into Guyana from cold climate locations. Two of the most popular breeds are the Husky and Akita.

Matthews believes that a ban should be implemented because the animals are suffering in Guyana because they are not bred for the tropical climate.

“The husky dog is designed to pull sledges in freezing cold Siberian temperatures. It’s crazy to have these dogs in Guyana. I vote for a complete ban for the animals’ sake.”

She said that from an animal rights perspective, it is unfair to the animals that their lifespan is shortened in Guyana. In the previous articles carried by this newspaper on the issue, two experienced veterinarians confirmed that the dogs live for a shorter time in Guyana; reaching approximately seven years before starting to deteriorate. However, living under cold climate conditions, the dogs can live to reach between 12 to 15 years.

When asked about the situation concerning the growing illegal veterinary medical practice in Guyana and the dogs being treated by these persons, Matthews said that the dogs do not deserve to receive treatment from unqualified people.

“We humans would not like to know that we were being treated by a doctor who wasn’t really qualified as a doctor.”

She also said that the increase in illegal veterinary practice is somehow linked to the response people are getting from some of the veterinarians coming out to treat their animals. She said that it seems as though the veterinarians are more interested in making money than treating the animal.

Matthews believes that there is some truth in reports that some persons are buying these exotic breeds and getting rid of their locally bred animals.

“It seems that when owners get the fancy breeds they don’t want the ordinary breeds anymore and get rid of them by straying them on the streets of Guyana.”

One vet has suggested that the importation issue can be dealt with at a policy level. Wanting to remain anonymous, the Vet said that the issue can be addressed using the Animal Welfare Act.

“I don’t recall seeing anything in the Act stating about dangerous dogs or the breeds of dogs that can be kept in the country and those that cannot be kept in the country, those that are allowed entry into the country and those that are not allowed entry into the country.”

He added that for tighter regulation of the importation, the relevant authorities can apply the same measures that were put in place to control the wildlife trade.

“The ideas and measures are there and can be put in place within a month, but when are we going to start? Every day we fail to start, we are failing the animals. Right now if you apply for an import permit to bring a husky into this country, you are going to get it. They know the consequences but they still give it to you because there is no regulation that mandates the GLDA (Guyana Livestock Development Authority) to stop.”

The physical make-up of these dogs causes them to suffer in Guyana’s hot climate. Many of them suffer a number of medical problems such as nose bleeds and skin diseases.

The Husky’s history goes back to Siberia, Russia. That region has short summers and extremely long cold winters. The Husky dog has a thick coat to keep them warm during the cold winter. It is the same for the ‘Akita’ whose appearance indicates adaptation for cold weather with its very thick coat and is listed among the top 20 dogs best suited for cold climates.