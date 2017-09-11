Alcohol Control Bill on the cards?

Latest update September 11th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Former Minister of Public Health Dr. George Norton has suggested the likelihood of an ‘Alcohol Control Bill’ being introduced in Parliament.
Norton, who is now Minister of Social Cohesion as well as Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, recently expressed concern at the alarming number of road fatalities as a result of alcohol consumption.
Minister Norton said that the bill will not ‘eliminate’ the use of alcohol, but rather monitor use and sale. The matter was not raised in Parliament as a motion according to the Minister, but has been mentioned by persons in their presentations, so it is one of grave importance.
“I am concerned about the abuse of alcohol because with a public health background I know it contributed to domestic violence, depression and hence to suicide and of course it affects health in general,” said Norton.
He said that it is sad to see folks turn up at a function and cannot handle and conduct themselves in a respectable manner because they are under the influence.

Minister Dr. George Norton

The Minister said that he hopes the current age limit, which is 18 and above, for alcohol consumption and purchases can be increased since at this tender age, teens are still at risk of brain damage.
He said as Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, it is his sole responsibility to ensure that he gets the best out of his athletes. “I am concerned about the youth population in Guyana, because of course it’s youth you would get the sports from.”
Research shows that the human brain becomes fully mature at the age of 25, which means that while growth is ongoing, it is likely to be affected by alcohol.
Norton mentioned how agonizing it is to see people vend and consume alcohol on religious holidays and even reflected that he still remembers, on Good Friday, no alcohol would be sold by a certain shop.
He gave reference to how people use these holidays presently to merry themselves with alcohol and put not only themselves in danger, but those around them.
The Minister added, “Certainly we have got to limit the sale of alcohol to under aged persons”.
“As Minister of Social Cohesion”, he explained, “I would be proud to be associated with it since we are supposed to be recognizing other persons’ cultural and religious backgrounds.”
He explained that pregnant mothers could also be affected by this bill, since they are directly responsible for the health of the unborn.

