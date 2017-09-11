Adams’ all-round heroics leads Essequibo past West Berbice by 309 runs

Chanderpaul, Imlach hit tons, Dutchin grabs 5

An excellent all-round performance from Anthony Adams guided Essequibo to a 309-run victory over West Berbice in the second round of the Cricket Guyana Inc. Jaguars Three-Day League yesterday.

Adams struck 137 off 225 balls as Essequibo rattled up 322-8 batting a second time at Bush Lot. Adams received valuable support from Mark Williams who crafted 71 while Chaitram Persaud made 31, Kevon Boodie 25 and Kemol Savory 19. Andrew Dutchin snared 5-90.

Set 354 to win, West Berbice were skittled for 65 in 22.1 overs. Javed Karim made 20 as Adams returned to grab 5-12 to finish with match figures of 10-47 while Nealand Cadogan claimed 2-24. Scores, Essequibo 196 and 322 beat West Berbice 164 and 65 by 309 runs.

At Port Mourant, Upper Corentyne and East Coast Demerara played to a draw. Upper Corentyne scored 282 all out in their second turn at the crease. Balchand Baldeo led with 69 while Joel Seitaram made 55, Shawn Perreira 49, Rajiv Ivan 30 and Dimitri Cameron 25. Bhaskar Yadram picked up 4-61, Amir Khan 3-59 and Cordel Mars 2-48.

Set 257 to win, East Coast Demerara finished on 63 without lost. Joshua Persaud struck 53, his second half century of the game. Scores, Upper Corentyne 233 and 282 drew with East Coast Demerara 259 and 63-0.

At Tuschen, West Demerara are leading by 323 runs going into the final day today. Opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul stroked an unbeaten 176 while Tevin Imlach crafted 103 to lead West Demerara to 494-7 declared, batting a second time.

Romario Shepherd supported with 55; Akshaya Persaud got 43 and Malcolm Hubbard 40 as Ronaldo Ali-Mohamed took 2-76, Totoram Bishun 2-76 and Darshan Persaud 2-101. West Demerara closed on 74-4. Ali-Mohamed made 49.