Youth is Focus…Briton John has sights set on Tokyo 2020

Sep 10, 2017 Sports 0

One of Guyana’s brightest young cycling talents Briton John has his sights set on the Tokyo

Briton John battling on the Linden Soesdyke Highway.

2020 Olympic Games. John, a member of the United We Stand Cycle Club, will be representing Guyana at the World Junior Cycling Championships in Norway later this month and is already in the United States of America fine tuning preparations.
John, who started his career as a 13-year old in the national park, developed his skills in the sport at the annual national schools championships where he emerged as the champion boy in the Under-16 category in 2015.
Following that feat John was further encouraged by relatives and friends to take the sport seriously, and started to train six times per week. John won the national juvenile championships in 2016 and became Guyana’s national junior champion, this year.
He has credited his mom Susan Austin whom he said has always been supportive and Coach Horace Burrowes for bringing him to the point he’s at. The 17 year-old John said he is happy with his achievements so far and will continue to work hard so that he can improve in all areas.
Following the World Junior Championships in Norway, John’s next major assignment will be the Commonwealth Games in 2018.
According to Coach Borrowes, John will also take part in the CAC Games and the Pan American U-23 championships next year. John said representing Guyana is always a pleasure which motivates him and he is ready for the challenges ahead.
He said that as a boy growing up he always had a passion for cycling and his dream is to win gold for Guyana. He believes that talent alone cannot guarantee success, but commitment and discipline plays an important role in a sportsman’s career, especially at a young age.
“Having the talent is important, but for any athlete to achieve success at higher levels, they must train hard and be willing to give their best whenever called upon to compete.”
He believes that Guyana has a number of talented cyclists but they must be given the necessary exposure so that they can continue to improve in order to achieve success consistently. The National junior champion feels that support from corporate Guyana and Government is of utmost importance for young athletes to develop, and wants to see more quality cycling events being organised locally. (Zaheer Mohamed)

