West Berbice businesses lobby for Rosignol Township

The Region Five Chamber of Industry and Commerce (West Berbice) believes that

Rosignol is ready to become a town.

According to the Chamber, it has noted with “delight and optimism” the announcement by President David Granger that every Administrative Region in Guyana will be boosted with township status.

“This will drive economic progression and direct leadership of towns will better be able to manage and provide higher quality of services to the citizens. We are of the strong belief that Rosignol is already composed as a ready-made environment and is ready to be branded into township status since it already has all the major infrastructures and requirements of a town in place…,” the Chamber said.

The requirements include urban development which is evident, and adequate public infrastructure. There is also access to financial services- including banks and lending agencies. The area has a Municipal Market and Health Centres along with three separate points of entry- including the Berbice Bridge and two stellings.

According to the Chamber, there are also schools, access to easy river transport, access to police stations and even a feasibility study for the construction of a Port to take supplies to oil ships.

Rosignol also has lands for housing expansion.

“The Chamber is of the view that the community has satisfied the requirements. It is ready for that upgrade and rebranding and supports it for township status; the only missing ingredient is the political will. Both the citizens and the (Government of Guyana) will stand to benefit from this initiative and we are hopeful that the pronouncement will be made soon on this wonderful undertaking by the Government.”

The chamber noted over the weekend that the recent announcement of the construction of a Port and Harbour Terminal at Crab Island, East Berbice, is also expected to cater for significant economic impacts on the neighboring community with Rosignol to benefit as well.

“Therefore, the choice of assessment from a study of business and level of commerce suggest that Rosignol is the best option for consideration for township. After careful assessment should it be successful, the Government should consider extending the boundaries from Cotton Tree West to Rosignol.

“We therefore wish to endorse such initiative by GOG and the Chamber is available to assist in setting up any necessary framework necessary to achieve this in the near future.”

Copies of the appeal were sent to President Granger and Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan.

Rosignol took a severe dent in 2009 when the then Government commissioned a bridge across the river.

The state-run ferry service which led such prosperity to the area immediately affected businesses.