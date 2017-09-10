Suspect admits to constructing airstrip for mystery plane to land

-cops detain three others, seek released businessman

Police appear to be closing in on the key players in the construction of the illegal airstrip that facilitated the landing of a mystery plane at Santa Fe, Region Nine in mid-August.

Investigators yesterday detained an individual who has reportedly admitted his involvement in the scheme.

They have also detained two other suspects and are seeking to re-arrest one of the Lethem businessmen they had detained, but later released on bail. It is unclear whether the man has gone into hiding.

“A suspect is in custody in relation to the illegal airstrip,” a senior police official said yesterday.

“Ranks from CID Headquarters contacted the suspect in Lethem and during an interview, he admitted his involvement in the construction and preparation of the airstrip, which facilitated the landing of the illegal aircraft discovered recently.

“As a result of the information received, the police are currently pursuing one of the businessmen who was previously held, but was subsequently released on bail for further questioning. We can also confirm the two other persons are in police custody assisting with investigations.”

Police had detained two Lethem businessmen, including one who allegedly paid the other to construct the airstrip. The investigators had also seized machinery that belonged to the businessmen.

However, law enforcement officials have declined to say specifically what illegal activity the plane was being used for, and who the other key players may be.

The International Police Organization (Interpol) is assisting in the investigation.

Meanwhile, ranks from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) are in possession of two passports belonging to a Colombian and a Brazilian that were found on the illegal Beechcraft twin-engine plane.

It is believed that the travel documents belong to two of the persons who managed to escape when police and others were closing in.

The plane has a similar registration number to an aircraft owned by a bank in neighbouring Brazil, but the authorities there have not indicated whether the registration number, PR-IMG, is authentic.

On Friday, Minister of State Joseph Harmon had said that there is information which suggested there was some level of collusion between those linked to the aircraft and law enforcement officers stationed in the area.

While there are reports that a large amount of cash was offered to the ranks, the Minister said that a conclusion will only be made once the probe is completed.

The plane was seized after police and other security officials journeyed to the area amid reports of strange flights.

They had discovered illegal fuel and other items near a makeshift airstrip days earlier.

A number of men were seen running away from the aircraft when the officials descended upon the area.

A quantity of dry rations, medical supplies, clothing, footwear, two hand-held radios, flashlights, cellular phones and an identification card were among some of the items found during the initial inspection.

This discovery was made just a week after soldiers found another illegal airstrip, a chain saw, aviation fuel, 12 abandoned camps and several dug out trenches in the same area.

Additionally, another illegal airstrip was found in Yurupukari, Region Nine, in September 2015. Investigations later revealed that the plane had originated in Colombia.

Harmon had said that the country’s vast land and airspace make it vulnerable to transnational security threats. He pointed out that the government is working with both local and international partners to build capacity and strengthen security.

Harmon further noted that the government recognized that over a period of years, there are those who have taken advantage of the lack of adequate resources to properly monitor those areas.

He had said, too, that the administration was taking such matters very seriously and continues to make every effort to better equip security forces and strengthen their capacity to secure the country’s territory.