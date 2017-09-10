Region Two celebrates World’s Literacy Day with “Literacy Carnival.”

The Department of Education Region Two [Pomeroon/Supenaam] kicked off its Education Month activities on Friday, as the Region observed World Literacy Day with a “Literacy Carnival.” The observance which was themed “Literacy in a Digital World” was deemed timely, as the progression of technology now takes literacy to a higher level.

As the Region celebrated with its Literacy Carnival, participating schools had the opportunity to display their colorful costumes supporting to team “Literacy in a Digital World.” As schools arrived at the Anna Regina Secondary they were greeted by a vast display of literacy aids and literature.

As he presented an overview of literacy in Region Two, District Education Officer, Sir. Deodat Singh said, “Unless ‘we get reading right’ we would not be able to get any other thing right.”

Singh added, “This theme, ‘literacy in a digital world,’ speaks of the advanced age we are in. The advancement of technology is upon us, yet while all these changes take place, we in Region Two are not where we want to be, as our performance indicates a below average rating in literacy.

“However our dream is to ensure all leaners acquire the basic skills in literacy that will help them to contribute meaningfully to the community.”

Singh believes that in order to eradicate illiteracy in communities, a collaborative approach must be adopted by all stakeholders.

“This requires a collaborative approach by all stakeholders primarily the level officers, head teachers and parents. The Department would work with the literacy theme visiting the Region. When we speak of transition it must facilitate a change in the world today, a change such as the advancement of Technology. As a region there is much to be done. We need to monitor, evaluate and finance activities that would propel literacy in a digital world.”

Teachers were invited to make full use of the Great Wall computer in an effort to facilitate interactive class room sessions.

“I urge teachers to explore technologies that can promote literacy in the class room. Make full use of the technology available to you, use the internet to enhance your teaching capabilities,” Singh said.