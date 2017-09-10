Latest update September 10th, 2017 12:55 AM

Moses wins 16th annual Desinco Trading 11-race cycle programme feature race

Sep 10, 2017 Sports 0

The 16th Annual DeSinco Trading 11-race cycle programme under the company’s Degree brand was contested yesterday around the inner circuit of the National Park. The feature schoolboys/novices and invitational 35-lap contest saw Kemuel Moses pedaling to victory over last year’s winner, Michael Anthony.
Moses sprinted home in a time of One Hour 13 Minutes 04 Seconds which was 5 minutes faster that Anthony’s winning time last year. Silvio Innis ended 2nd followed by Anthony, Alonzo Ambrose, Shaquille Agard and Raul Leal to round out the top six places.
In earlier races, Jonathan Ramsuchit won the 12-14 Boys/Girls 3-lap event; Junior Niles copped the Veterans Under-50 5-lap race while Kennard Lovell won the Over-50 veterans event while Nigel Jacobs pedaled to victory in the Mountain Bikers 5-lap race.
In the BMX 9-12years 3-laps, Michael McKay was the victor with the BMX 12-14 3-lap race taken by Nicholas Nirmal.

 

