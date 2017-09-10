Minister Henry joins Central Seventh-Day Adventist Church for Education Day

The congregation of the Central Seventh-Day Adventist Church of Lot 293 Church and Oronoque Streets, Georgetown, was joined by Minister of Education Nicolette Henry, in their observance of Education Day.

The church service which focused on Christian education was held yesterday under the theme “Education for Life; Livelihood and Life-Long Learning.”

Minister Henry was inducted in the Seventh-Day Adventist church and was also presented with a book titled ‘Education” authored by Mrs. Ellen White, a differently-able member of the fellowship.

During the feature address, the Minister talked about the many plans of the government and the Education Ministry to improve the education system.

Minister Henry expressed concerns about the results of the recent sitting of the National Grade Six Assessment, Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and noted the need for improvements.

“We, the Education Ministry, recognise the need to work on ways to surpass the results for the Grade Six assessment.”

According to the Education Minister, interventions are in train to ensure the reduction of disparity in education nationwide.

Directing her attention to stakeholders, Minister Henry added, “I consider you to be invaluable stakeholders…we also are consulting and welcome feedback and constructive advice to see what we can do differently. This is a team effort.”

She continued, “As part of this plan we will broaden the system to introduce more technical institutions nationwide. We want to use ICT (Information and Communication Technology) to improve the quality of education delivery.”

The Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) and National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD) are leading these initiatives.

“We want to ensure that every child is exposed to equal opportunities to attend schools and get an education. These include His Excellency President David Granger’s five Bs programme that include provision of transportation to and from schools,” Minister Henry stated.

“We are planning to work on the Education Sector Reform which will follow the current one that ends in 2018. We will welcome recommendations from members of this congregation, from all stakeholders, to reform the overall plan.”

She further emphasized that education is the key to the good life and called on all to lend their support.

One elder Barbara Reynolds, during consultations with the congregation, pointed out that the system of discipline is broken within the national education sector but announced that it can be fixed. The consultations also noted that education is at no cost to the learner while it carries a hefty price/cost to the government which cannot and should not be undervalued. Further, the education system was commended for its efforts of provision to assist the challenged.

As part of the day of fellowship the congregation was exposed to information about Filaria prevention and the need for persons to share in and support the national prevention programme to remain healthy.

Among those welcomed was Ambassador Elder Troy Torrington who delivered a sermon on ‘Come up Higher’.

Torrington said, “Our ideas of Education take too narrow and too low a range. There is need of a broader scope, a higher aim. True Education means more than the pursuit of a certain course of study. It means more than preparation for life that now is.”

He added, “It has to do with the whole being and with the whole period of existence possible to man. It is the harmonious development of the physical, the mental and the spiritual powers. It prepares the student for the Joy of service in this world and for the higher joy of wider service in the world. Purpose!”