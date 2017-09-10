Houston homes for removal at proposed site for new Demerara River Bridge

The proposed site for a new Demerara River Bridge is at Houston, a few miles north of the current one.

From indications, once Government green lights the project and the proposed site,

a number of homes at Houston are likely to be moved.

The homes are located between the McDoom Road, which leads to the Pritipaul Singh fishing complex, and Muneshwer’s Limited. There are about a dozen properties located along that stretch.

The Feasibility Study and Design for a new Demerara River Bridge has successfully been completed, with a copy presented late last month to Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson.

The 57-page final report was presented by the project team, which includes Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation General Manager and Project Manager, Rawlston Adams; Chief Transport and Planning Officer, Patrick Thompson, and Team Leader of the consulting company, Lievense CSO, Arie Mol.

During the handing over, there was a rundown on its main conclusions, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure disclosed.

From the feasibility study, it was determined that the proposed location of Houston-Versailles was the most ideal.

It was further noted that the bridge should be a low-level one with a movable part and three lanes. This structure, it said, provided the most socio-economic benefits for Guyana and led to the lowest urban environmental impact.

Furthermore, it was recommended that the promotion of alternative transportation routes should be encouraged to lend to the longevity of the new bridge.

The completion of the feasibility study leads the way for the next stage of the processing of realizing a new bridge- the pre-qualification of contractors.

This process has already begun and will conclude on October 17, the Ministry has already disclosed.

During the preparation of the feasibility study, the Ministry had said, all possible stakeholders, including those from the private and public sectors and Neighbourhood and Regional Democratic Councils, were consulted.

In fact, Adams added, the project team met with the Lands and Surveys Department for advice on surveying and the acquisition of land.

The team also met with the Environmental Protection Agency yesterday on proceeding with the necessary environmental study.

Consecutive administrations have made the construction of a new bridge across the Demerara River a priority.

This was following an explosion of growth on both sides of the river.

The current structure, which links the city to Essequibo, is almost four decades old and despite in good condition, has been racking up significant costs for Government.

The cost of maintenance alone has outstripped revenues.

Daily there have been congestions as the bridge is unable to efficiently take off the 10,000 vehicles daily that crisscross it on average.

Engineers have been toying with a number of locations including one at Hope, further along East Bank Demerara.

The Houston/Meadow Bank/Ruimveldt areas have been seeing an explosion of growth in recent years. Several companies, including National Hardware, have been expanding. At Houston, Gafoors had brought its headquarters there, leading the charge forward in bringing shopping out of central Georgetown.

Muneshwer’s, which had its main operations in Water Street, also took the plunge in recent months, commissioning a new Port next door to Gafoors.