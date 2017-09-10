GRFU/Bounty Farm 15s…Panthers obliterate Falcons to win opening match

The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) commenced its 2017 season with the Bounty Farm 15s at the National Park Track and Field Pitch yesterday with one match. That game was contested between Panthers, winners of the

GFRU and Trophy Stall 7s competitions in the past two weeks, and the developing Police Falcons side that is composed of mostly Under-21 players. Panthers did not hold back in this match as they obliterated the lawmen 67-7 asserting their superiority whilst continuing their dominance of the sport.

The half time was an imposing 27-0 courtesy of tries from Godfrey Broomes, Osei McKenzie and Rondell McArthur. Police Falcons managed to get on the score-sheet during the second half of the 80-minute match when their Captain Daniel De Abreu scored a try before Akino James converted to take the losers to 7 points.

After that, Panthers tallied a massive 40 points in the second half to take their final tally to 67. Panther’s Lloyd Anderson who top scored with 18 points inclusive of 2 tries and 4 conversions, was pivotal in the team’s second half blitz.

Panthers have shown great versatility by carrying forward their form from the 7s format to the 15s. Lloyd Anderson, who was the team’s main man in the game, offered this comment: “It was a very good game but we are still lacking a bit of fitness which we are currently working on.” Lloyd mentioned that after back to back 7s titles, the guys are very confident of success in the Bounty Farm 15s. He remained humble after his starring role in the Panthers win, “I don’t want to get to overconfident but I think I have a very good chance of making the GRFU national team once I continue to put in good performances.”

The Bounty Farm 15s will continue this afternoon from 16:00hrs with Guyana Defense Force matching speed and strength with Yamaha Caribs.