GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Berbice

Hopetown United upset Cougars; matches continue today

Play in the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra Association League in Berbice will continue today at the Skeldon Estate Ground (Back Centre) with two matches.

Monedderlust will open against the home team Corriverton Links at 14:00hrs before Young Strikers of Liverpool village also in the Corentyne match skills with Paradise Invaders.

In the latest match that was contested on Friday last at Burnham Park, Hopetown United Rangers of West Berbice recorded an upset win over Cougars, thanks to the lone goal of the game which came off the boot of Dave Torrington in the 29th minute.

The score line could have been much wider were it not for the many chances squandered by the Ranger’s sharpshooters in a match that was reduced 60 minutes due to a late start. In the second half, with the wind behind their backs, Cougars tried valiantly to get the equaliser but all their efforts were dismissed by the Rangers’ defensive work.

Paradise Invaders and New Amsterdam United are both in contention for the top spot with both having 13 points with one more match each.

Current Points Standing