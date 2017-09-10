Latest update September 10th, 2017 12:55 AM

GABA/BANKS DIH B'ball …Double success for Pacesetters on Friday night

Friday night proved to be a productive one for Pacesetters Basketball Club as they

Players from the Pacesetters Under-23 and first division teams on Friday night following their respective wins.

chalked up wins in both first and Under-23 division leagues of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA), Banks DIH/Malta Supreme, Powerade and Rainforest Water at Burnham Court on, Middle and Carmichael streets.
The first win came against Kobras in the Under-23 division, 75-67. Marvin Durant was the stand out player for Pacesetters yet again tipping in the game high 25 points. Quincy DosSantos backed up admirably once again with 19 points.
Kobras’ Captain, Amoniki John played well for his 20 points but he didn’t get enough support from his teammates to avert the loss; Justin Algu contributed 13. Pacesetters’ second win of the night in a first division contest was a hard fought 63-59 triumph over Plaisance Guardians. Sherland Legal (15), Nathan Saul (13) and Stephon Gillis (12) were the main contributors for the winners.
Despite Guardians’ Treyton Wolford (18) and Nikolai Smith (15) dominating the game with individual high scores, Plaisance couldn’t overcome the overall dominance of the inform Pacesetters.

