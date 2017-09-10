‘Express Guyana’ launches recital arts programme for youths

Express Guyana recently held its first recital for the youths that have been

part of the organization’s Performing Arts Programs.

The recital which was held at the West Demerara Secondary School, was well attended by family, friends and community supporters of the young performers who shared their newly developed skills on the keyboard, drum and guitar.

An atmosphere of expectancy and excitement prevailed. Some of the youths exhibited signs of nervousness, but with continued guidance and support from their tutors, they put on an excellent show for their loved ones.

Participants expressed their gratitude for the initiative in not only teaching them a new instrument, but developing self confidence, teamwork and self awareness.

The youths received certificates of participation and six have been signed up to write the grade 1 Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM) exam.

The ABRSM is an internationally acclaimed examination for musicians who have the potential to aid with school entry requirements at international universities.

The Express Guyana which is a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) has created a way to help improve the quality of life of youths and other community members on the West Bank of Demerara.

The young group is aiming to improve the health and social well-being of Guyanese within the region.

The organization hopes that through its interventions, the prevalence and impact of societal challenges will decline.

The classes that are provided for the youths are held on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 3pm to 7pm.

Each participant is entitled to two sessions per week. Musical tutoring services for the programme are provided by the team at Music Unlimited.

To date, the programme has 36 active members who are improving their skills on a weekly basis, with a capacity for expansion to 90 persons.

The NGO plans to add vocal training to the programme in November.

The budding performers and musicians not only have fun, but are provided a safe space for freedom of expression, character development and improved self-confidence.

