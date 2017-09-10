Corona/Petra Invitational Football …Semi Finals on tonight, Rangers, GFC, Police, Western Tigers to battle

The Georgetown Football Club ground is set to come alive tonight with the semi-final matches of

the Corona/Petra football tournament which begins at 19:00hrs. The first match is expected to be an exciting clash when home side GFC match skills with unexpected semi-finalists, the unbeaten Northern Rangers FC.

Rangers will be looking to their target man Sunil Logan to design another win; he has been on the score sheets in their previous two matches and hopes to continue this form. GFC has been a force to reckon with this tournament, showing little weakness in every department. The club which hasn’t won a senior title in decades will be eager to perform in front of their home crowd and move one step closer to finally getting their hands on elusive silverware.

The feature semifinal game will be a rematch between Police and Western Tigers. Western Tigers are unbeaten and had defeated Police 3-0 in round-robin action. The Tigers were pegged as favourites to win this tournament and they have proven unbeatable so far with their 3-4-3 formation, led by Captain Phillip Rowley.

Police will be aiming to not make the same mistakes they did in their 3-0 mauling by Tigers; this game will begin at 22:00hrs.