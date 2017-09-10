Corona/Petra Invitational Football …Semi Finals on tonight, Rangers, GFC, Police, Western Tigers to battle

Latest update September 10th, 2017 12:55 AM
The Georgetown Football Club ground is set to come alive tonight with the semi-final matches of
the Corona/Petra football tournament which begins at 19:00hrs. The first match is expected to be an exciting clash when home side GFC match skills with unexpected semi-finalists, the unbeaten Northern Rangers FC.
Rangers will be looking to their target man Sunil Logan to design another win; he has been on the score sheets in their previous two matches and hopes to continue this form. GFC has been a force to reckon with this tournament, showing little weakness in every department. The club which hasn’t won a senior title in decades will be eager to perform in front of their home crowd and move one step closer to finally getting their hands on elusive silverware.
The feature semifinal game will be a rematch between Police and Western Tigers. Western Tigers are unbeaten and had defeated Police 3-0 in round-robin action. The Tigers were pegged as favourites to win this tournament and they have proven unbeatable so far with their 3-4-3 formation, led by Captain Phillip Rowley.
Police will be aiming to not make the same mistakes they did in their 3-0 mauling by Tigers; this game will begin at 22:00hrs.
Sep 10, 2017West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council (WIFBSC) Long and Short Range defending champions, Guyana, will be aiming to retain their titles when they host this year’s championships which forms part of...
Sep 10, 2017
Sep 10, 2017
Sep 10, 2017
Sep 10, 2017
Sep 10, 2017
A very interesting piece of information came out of the Lands Commission Inquiry by Mr. Aubrey Charles, General Manager of... more
The report of the Commission of Inquiry into the police investigation of an alleged plot to assassinate the President of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Geoffrey Boycott is a BBC cricket commentator. He was an England cricketer for 24 years. Over Sir Ronald... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]