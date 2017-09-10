City Hall tek child abuse to new heights

De amount of lawlessness that happening in de City Council enough to mek people wonder if dem got any decent person n de council. De City Council people get blame when dem vendors find out that while some of dem could sell pun de street others get move. Now de council tek child abuse to a new level.

De other day some slackness come to light. A senior council officer mek it he duty to go out pun de road to arrest young boys. If he see a boy peeing by de post bet you last dollar that boy got to sleep at de city council.

De man does put dem to sit down pun a bench. Is only last week dem boys realize wha going on. One of de constables who wukking deh go back to de constab to collect a weapon. When he enter he see a li’l boy sitting down pun de bench and de senior officer sitting down behind he desk. De constable know that this was not de first time that de senior officer pick up li’l boys fuh mischief but he didn’t know was a practice.

He sit down at he desk in another office and start to fill out a form fuh de weapon. That was when he hear a sound like somebody groaning. He wonder of de li’l boy sick suh he peep in de room. He coulda dead. He tell dem boys that he see de senior officer bending over and de li’l boy standing behind him. He give a statement to de Mayor and de rest of de councilors.

When de man think he was doing a duty he didn’t know that he was starting a big cover up, something more big than Watergate. City Hall now got a Councilgate. Patsy and de King decide that dem gun keep de thing secret. Dem call de officer and ask him to stop using li’l boys. But dem boys seh dem gun mek de story public because dem want to know if Patsy and de King does do de same thing.

Talk half and watch out fuh council child abusers.