Canada-based firm bidding for million dollar contracts in Guyana keeps track record “confidential”

Most companies are usually very proud to spread the word about the quality and quantity of work they have executed ever since their existence.

They are in most cases, even eager to declare to the world, the credible partners they have cemented partnerships with.

But this is not the case with one Canada-based firm which is bidding for millions of dollars in contracts regarding solar energy solutions in Guyana.

When it comes to Greenheart Tree Energy Guyana, this company believes that the media has no business poking around its track record. In fact, the company holds the belief that its track record outside of Guyana is “confidential”.

According to the company’s website: http://www.ghtenergy.ca/#what-we-do-section, it clearly states that, it “provides infrastructure and energy solutions to Guyana, South America and the Caribbean.”

Kaieteur News contacted the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Greenheart Energy Guyana, Esmonde Klass, to ascertain what other works or energy solutions it has provided to Caribbean territories and other countries in the South American Region.

Klass instantly took a defensive line. He questioned why the newspaper was even asking this question in the first place.

The CEO said, “I won’t even tell you much because that is confidential information. But what I can say at this point is that we have done work in Brazil, Trinidad and Tobago and St. Vincent. These questions, as CEO, I don’t get involved in.”

There was not a single line of information that could be found to support Klass’s statement. He was informed of this. The CEO then said, “The website does not look at quarter of the work that we do.” Be that as it may, the website speaks extensively and proudly about the work the Canada based group has done in Guyana.

Klass said that his company was formed three years ago with the intention of focusing its operations on Guyana. He noted that the company was set up as a response to President David Granger’s call for Guyanese in the Diaspora to return and invest in their homeland.

The CEO also noted that his company has interest in executing housing projects in Guyana as well as in other parts of South America.

But when it comes to revealing the works done outside of Guyana, Klass stressed, “We are very silent in the environment. The people who need to look at our record know it. Our reputation is something that should not even be questioned given what we are doing for Guyana and how much we are investing.

“This newspaper has been reporting on us for three years now so why these questions now…We went through the Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Invest) and so did all of our partners. We were vetted and we don’t need to answer any detractors.”

Klass then informed this newspaper that any further questions should be directed to Lindsay Davidson, who he said is in charge of public affairs. He said that Davidson may provide “a different flavour.”

Moments after that telephone discussion with Mr. Klass, Davidson contacted this newspaper. The former reporter of the Guyana Chronicle newspaper was eager to learn why Kaieteur News was probing the company’s history.

Kaieteur News informed Davidson that this is nothing new for the entity. It has constantly placed the spotlight on many foreign companies seeking to enter business deals in Guyana. He acknowledged that he is aware of this.

He said that Greenheart is all for transparency. Kaieteur News then posed a few simple, basic and straightforward questions to him. He declined to answer them immediately. Davidson requested that the newspaper send it questions via email. Two of those questions requested that the company should list some of the places in the Caribbean and South America in which it piloted projects, and a list of all the names of the companies it is in partnership with.

But following a “Dem Boys Seh” piece on the company in the newspaper’s Thursday edition, Davidson subsequently wrote back stating that Greenheart Tree has taken the decision to take a step back and seek legal counsel.

It was only yesterday that the Public Relations Officer made contact with the newspaper stating that the answers to all of its questions are on its website.

But this is not the case. The company is still to list the work it has done outside of Guyana. It did however; provide the names of its partners.

According to the website, Greenheart Tree has signed Non Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) and Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with its partners. They include TCI Ecology & New Energy Tech Company, Henley Engineering Management (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, SCEGC Equipment Installation Group International Engineering Company, Shanghai Jinling Intelligent Electric Meter Co., Ltd., LS Tech Homes Royal Europa Sp.zo.o and Franken Solar.

Greenheart tree noted too, “On many of our projects, we are engaged in Joint Venture Agreements (JV(s)) with our partners. In some projects, they act as suppliers and provide direct savings to GHTE.

These signed NDA(s), MOU(s) and JV(s) ,with established international partners , are an indication of the financial strength and project completion capacity that GHTE brings to the table on any project where our partners are involved. GHTE benefits by having a world-wide basket of experience to draw upon.”