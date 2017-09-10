Barnwell, Lewis hand Georgetown seven-wicket win over Lower Corentyne

Led by all-rounder Christopher Barnwell and Ramaal Lewis, Georgetown defeated Lower Corentyne by seven wickets in the second round of the Cricket Guyana Inc. Jaguars three-day franchise league yesterday at Lusignan.

Georgetown, resuming overnight on their first innings score of 154 – 8, in reply to Lower Corentyne’s 165, were bowled out in the second over of the day’s play without adding to their total.

Barnwell was the last wicket to fall for 73; Kassim Khan finished with 5-49, Devon Clements 2-21 and Kelvin Umroa 2-52. Batting a second time Lower Corentyne were restricted to 75-4 at lunch, the Georgetown spinners maintaining a steady line on a wearing pitch – Seon Hetmyer was on 24 and Devon Clements, 7.

However the latter was removed by Jamaican Lewis shortly after the interval without adding to his score before Hetmyer and Akeem Hinds added 43 for the seventh wicket. Hetmyer timed the ball well and counted three fours and two sixes before he was lbw to Steven Sankar for 53, while Hinds followed shortly for 23.

Lewis then wrapped up the innings, finishing with 5-35 as Lower Corentyne were bowled out for 145. Kevlon Anderson had earlier made 24 while Sankar had 3-39. Set 157 for victory, Georgetown lost Robin Bacchus (18) and Kellon Carmichael (00), both falling to Khan.

But Barnwell and Raymond Perez stabilised the chase as they took the score to 126. Barnwell was severe on anything wayward and thumped five sixes in the process bringing up his second fifty of the match off 51 balls.

While Perez was keen to rotate the strike Barnwell continued to play his shots before he fell for 79 with three fours and seven sixes. Perez was dismissed for 39 while Lewis fell for 13 before Georgetown reached 157-5. Khan claimed 4-45 to end with match figures of 9-105.

At Port Mourant, East Coast Demerara made 259 all out in reply to Upper Corentyne first innings score of 233. Amir Khan struck 92 while Joshua Persaud made 62 and Brain Sattaur made 54. Eon Hooper grabbed 5-58, Shawn Perreira 3-66 and Demitri Cameron 2-58.

At Bush Lot, West Berbice were bowled out for 164 in response to Essequibo’s first innings score of 196. Gudakesh Motie Kanhai made 35, Raffel Estraido 31 and Martin Singh 23. Left arm spinner Anthony Adams picked up 5-35 and Ricardo Adams 4-32.

At Tuschen, East Bank Demerara were sent packing for 171, batting first against West Demerara. Sherfene Rutherford struck 67, Ronaldo Ali-Mohamed 35 and Darshan Persaud 31. Richie Looknauth captured 5-46 and Daniel Basdeo 2-22. Action continues today.