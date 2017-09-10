Anna Regina Multilateral School awaits renovation

Latest update September 10th, 2017 12:55 AM
The Anna Regina Multilateral School is currently in a worrying state, which affects
students in the Information Technology (IT) department.
Principal, Laljit Rooplall, said that he accounts for over 830 children. The IT lab has been infested with wood ants and there are holes on the ceiling. The lights are ‘falling out’ and the washroom facility is also in a much depressing state.
The Head Master also complained of a lack of furniture. He noted that the school had received a donation of $1million which is to be utilized in the science department. Quotations were made according to him, but the actual purchases were not yet made.
The renovation of the ceiling in the IT lab will cost the school approximately $300,000, which will be funded from the donation.
The Anna Regina Multilateral School is a secondary school which was established in 1973 in Anna Regina, Region Two, Pomeroon/Supernaam.
