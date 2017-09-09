We anticipated more progress on Constitutional Reform by now – UK envoy

Even sections of the diplomatic community are concerned about the fact that Guyana is still to make significant strides along the road towards Constitutional Reform.

United Kingdom High Commissioner, Greg Quinn recently told the media, “We would have liked to see that more had happened by now” on Constitutional Reform.

Quinn said that Guyana is very much in need of such strengthening of its Constitution, and it is indeed worrying that so little progress has been made.

The envoy did not cast his blame on the government for the stalling. He said, “Constitutional Reform is not just a government issue. It cannot take place without 66 per cent of parliamentary vote.”

Quinn said, “I understand that the people may be frustrated by the lack of speed. But it is not just one group of individuals who should or can be held responsible for the lack of progress.”

The envoy suggested that maybe the lack of progress can be blamed on all Guyanese who do not see the importance of Constitutional Reform, and who do not want to call for it and make their input. He said, “If enough people say it is important enough, then it will happen.”

Quinn expressed hope that there may be a change soon and that Constitutional Reform will be deemed a priority by all right-thinking Guyanese. The High Commissioner stressed the fact that Constitutional Reform will be a benefit to the overall health of the nation.

He even noted that there is no need for Guyana to start from scratch or reinvent the wheel.

Quinn said that there are many other jurisdictions that have satisfactory legislation that Guyana can in some way emulate. However, the envoy was keen to note that it is all up to Guyana to decide how it wants to go about addressing Constitutional Reform.

“The UK cannot decide that for Guyana, the process has to be led by Guyana. The plan was to give the process a nudge and we have not completely failed in that regard.”

Quinn said that he plans, before he goes off on leave later this month, to meet with President David Granger. He said that Constitutional Reform is among the list of issues he wants to discuss at that forum.

The UK also wants to modernize its National Development Strategy (NDS).

Quinn was recently asked about his confidence in Guyana to make the best economic use of its oil money.

In this regard, the envoy pointed to the existence of the NDS. However, he noted that that document is old. He said that there has been talk that someone, “probably us (the High Commission)”, needs to help the government with looking at how the development strategy will be updated to take oil and gas into consideration.

Quinn said, “If you are going to make this work, then you need to have an overall statement of what you want and where you (government) want to see the country 20 or 25 years down the line.”

He said that once the main pillars are erected “Then everything sort of comes down from it, in terms of what needs to be done to highlight the specific areas of development.”

Quinn said that the UK highlighted to the government the need to look at the strategy which provides a basis to move forward. He said that the UK is even willing to help to update the strategy.

“Yes there is an interest from the UK to help develop the strategy, but the question is for the government to decide what the basis of starting such progress is.”

Quinn said the government has to decide whether it wants to start from scratch or wants to build on the strategy that already exists “that’s not a question for the UK to answer, but certainly there is an interest on our side to help put a structure in place.”

The envoy indicated that the ball is now in the government’s court, for it to decide on the way forward.