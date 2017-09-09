Ryon Crawford Memorial Turf Club Meet set to gallop tomorrow

The Ryon Crawford Memorial Turf Club of Alness, Corentyne, Berbice will be hosting grand one-day Meet tomorrow at the Alness Race Track. Eight races are carded for the day with over four million dollars ($4m) in cash and other prizes up for the taking.

Over 40 horses have registered for the event with the feature race being the Alness Classic over a distance of one mile and carries a first prize of $600,000. The runner-up will take home $300,000, third place $150,000 and fourth, $75,000.

Other events listed are the H Class and Lower for a distance of six furlongs which the winner taking home $200,000; the Three-Year Old Guyana bred over six furlongs for a top prize of $160,000; K Class and Lower also over six furlongs and fetches a winning purse of $140,000.

The J Class and Lower, L Class and Lower and K Class and Lower for a winning prize of $150,000, $100,000 and $60,000 in that order complete the day’s activities.

A release from the club informed that the track is in excellent condition and exciting action is anticipated. The list of sponsors for the event include Kanhai Electrical, F. Habibullah, Nand Persaud and Co. Ltd., A. Archer, Curtains and Drapery Interior Designs, Mr. R. Poonai – Attorney-at-Law, Kenrick Auto Sales, Ansa McAl and Jumbo Jet Auto Sales.