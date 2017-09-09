New traffic ranks told: You are not permitted to take away documents

Latest update September 9th, 2017 12:59 AM
Twenty-two police officers fresh out of Police College, will spend an additional two weeks in training before becoming full-fledged traffic officers. Traffic Chief Deon Moore said that the exercise was to bolster discipline and tolerance by traffic ranks as they carry out their duties in public.
“We took a decision even though they would have graduated from the college, there is still need for them to have specialised training,” Moore explained.
The Traffic Chief reiterated that “traffic ranks are not permitted to take away persons’ documents as a means of using that to get them to go to the station”.
“We have recognised that there is a need for training, especially in the Traffic Department, to boost the level of discipline, the level of tolerance displayed by traffic ranks,” Moore said.
Along with the 22 officers, an additional four ranks from within the force will be attending the course, bringing the total to 26 traffic officers. The training will seek to improve the ranks’ public communication skills, improve their directional signals while executing their duties and how to identify and address offences.
“Our aim is to ensure that we have a better approach, a better quality of service that we offer to members of the public in the filtering of traffic,” the Traffic Chief said.
The programme will be conducted by officers of Traffic Headquarters and external facilitators, such as retired Traffic Chief and Senior Superintendent Cedric Boston.
